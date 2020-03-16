She's hardly a barrel of laughs but Aldous Harding delighted Christchurch

Last year saw Harding win an APRA Silver Scroll Award for her song The Barrel.

No one mentioned coronavirus but it was on everybody's mind.

"I thought there'd be more people here," Aldous Harding joked as she looked out from the stage at Christchurch's James Hay theatre.

In a week when public events have been cancelled due to coronavirus, the concert was well-attended and the atmosphere was light but anxieties about the pandemic were not completely forgotten.

Harding was joined by Weyes Blood and Purple Pilgrims, a strong line-up of left-field female artists.

Doors opened at 6.30pm, a bottle of hand sanitiser conspicuously placed in the foyer for all to use.

Olivia Renouf Valentine and Clementine Nixon are Purple Pilgrims.

Purple Pilgrims opened with a 40-minute set of ethereal, electro hymns.

The duo are Kiwi sisters Valentine and Clementine Nixon, and their hypnotic vocals and orchestral melodies had shades of Kate Bush.

With their long hair and floor-length dresses, they had the appearance of medieval maidens, the drum beat of one song like the prelude to a Pagan ritual.

Weyes Blood is American singer Natalie Mering and her band.

Dressed in a white suit, she looked and sounded like Karen Carpenter, the electric organ adding to the lounge act feel.

In other tracks she channelled Aimee Mann.

She introduced Everyday from her 2019 album Titanic Rising.

"It's a happy, upbeat song and I think we could all use that about now", she said.

It was a joyous toe-tapping pop song that could have been released in 1973.

Later she told the crowd: "This is the last show we're gonna play in a while, so let's have some fun."

A moment later the open chords of Procol Harum's Whiter Shade of Pale were heard. The energetic cover was one of the highlights of the night.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Aldous Harding kicked off her national tour in Christchurch in October 2019.

Aldous Harding took to the stage and stared intensely at the faces in front of her.

Seconds went by and still she stared, like she was surprised to be there.

The awkwardness continued throughout the set.

Slight delays before each track. A knowing smile.

For most songs she squatted on a low stool, her legs wide, her chin resting on her guitar like she was willing the sounds to emerge.

Previous comparisons to Bjork are not unfounded.

"I've got a bad rap for not being more charismatic between songs," she said before telling a joke without a punchline. Everyone laughed.

The Lyttelton singer is now based in the Welsh capital of Cardiff where she lives with partner and fellow performer Huw Evans, aka H. Hawkline.

She was back in NZ for a three-date tour.

Stand-outs tracks were Damn and Treasure from her most recent album Designer.

She thanked the crowd for coming out.

"Apparently it can be unhealthy," she said.