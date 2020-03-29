What to listen to: Why Childish Gambino's 03.15.20 is exceptional and well-timed

OPINION: Donald Glover is some kind of zeitgeist jedi.

As an actor he's been a part of hits like Community, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Lion King and Atlanta, which he also wrote. As a musician, he is Childish Gambino, unpredictable, uber-talented and increasingly revered.

His evolution as a musician has been chequered. Early attempts had moments of promise, brilliance even, but were overshadowed by a significant lack of substance.

In 2016 though, Awaken, My Love changed everything and demanded to be taken seriously. This Is America doubled down on that promise, imprinting himself on the culture and winning all the awards.

Gambino has evolved past song titles. He is modelling the post-song-title era. On new album 03.15.20, the majority of songs have names like 42.26 or 35.31, the latter of which is a joyous, breathless gospel romp with Gambino at his childish best.

03.15.20 is exceptional and well-timed. It's going to take quite a few more listens to pick apart, there's just so much good stuff going on here. Gambino is looking outwards, "Seven billion people trying to free themselves, said a billion prayers tryin' to free myself".

The music stays busy and the voice continually changes, occasionally morphed beyond recognition. The styles keep switching up. It's modern, with classic foundations. As you listen, you'll hear (Michael) Jackson, (Stevie) Wonder and (Marvin) Gaye, but with Gambino's spin, his timing and his clever mind tricks.

Sufjan Stevens is an eccentric, eclectic music angel. His compositions are always exquisitely considered and conveyed with the purest of sincerity. He is experimental and continually creative. His subject matter is broad and fluid.

His last fully formed solo record, Carrie and Lowell, dealt with the death of his mother (Carrie) and her relationship with her second husband (Lowell). Recorded alone in a bedroom (a small fan is occasionally audible in the background), it harked back to his early work, before he immersed himself in brass sections, programmed beats and huge, over-the-top performance. It's widely regarded one of the best records of 2015.

For his third collaboration album in as many years, Stevens has worked with his stepfather – ol' Lowell Brams himself. Aporia is instrumental, meditative and lures you into its web as it gets progressively weirder and sonically intricate.

This is a master of music tinkering joyfully with chords he's played many times. This is Sufjan-lite, without lyrics his normal intensity is missing, but if you want to do deeper he has a very handsome back-catalogue.