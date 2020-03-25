Coronavirus: Kiwi creates catchy sing-a-long self-isolation guide

The advice from the government to self-isolate is plain and simple. So actor and musician Jack Buchanan decided to give it some life and make it rhyme.

While sitting in isolation at his parent's home in Wellington, he noticed all of the messaging around the lockdown - though important - was quite "apocalyptic".

"I respond to things better when they rhyme and when they're in the key of E-minor, maybe other people will as well."

He had already witnessed people ignoring pleas from the government to stay home, so he put his guitar to good use and wrote a catchy tune in the hopes it would help the message get through.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Thousands rush for their last McDonald's fix before lock down

* Coronavirus: City slickers raid supermarkets, dairies, in small towns

* Coronavirus: No more hot meals for homeless under lockdown

* Coronavirus: Tenants told 14-day notices sent if rent not paid

* Tom Hanks' sister says he's 'not great, but still ok' after Coronavirus diagnosis

He even used Kiwi realism to drive it home.

"Don't be a d..., self-isolate inside," he sang.

Using music he composed with his guitar a few years ago, Buchanan wrote the coronavirus awareness song titled The Ballad of Covid-19 (Stay Inside) in just 2.5 hours on Sunday. He said the lyrics just "poured out" and it "kept him sane" for the afternoon.

Jack Buchanan/Supplied Actor and musician Jack Buchanan decided to help spread the government's message to stay indoors and self-isolate with a song. coronavirus

In his song, he encouraged people to watch Netflix, read a book, take up knitting, or learn to cook to pass the time - all things Buchanan had done or was planning to do.

He had already watched a decent amount of Netflix, was planning on reading a book or two, already loved to cook, and had his knitting needles ready for his mum to teach him a new skill..

"I wouldn't sing about it if I wouldn't do it myself."

Although he wrote it before the lockdown was announced, he thought it was more relevant than ever considering how important self-isolation was to reduce the risk.

Buchanan travelled from Auckland before the lockdown to be with his family. Along with his sister and his dad, they celebrated his mum's birthday at home. He joked that his present to her was one month of constant and inescapable contact with her family.

Looking at the two weeks ahead of him, he wasn't excited about it but he wasn't dreading it either. He had set up a home recording studio and was getting ready to write a lot of music to keep himself occupied.

"For me, [I will] just try and make the best of it, walk the dog, try and create a few things, like the song, that make me happy and hopefully make a couple of people smile."

Jack Buchanan/Supplied Jack Buchanan travelled from Auckland before the lockdown to be with his family. Along with his sister and his dad, they celebrated his mum's birthday at home. He joked that his present to her was one month of constant and inescapable contact with her family.

Another coronavirus-themed song was in the works called The Family Lockdown Boogie, and he had even roped in his family to help him create a music video.

He hoped the one thing listeners would take from his song was the importance of staying inside to limit the spread of the virus that had already infected hundreds of thousands of people globally.

"Just stay inside, don't look for those loopholes in the law, that's not what it's about. Stay away from other people, do your bit to stop the spread."

The song, shared to Facebook, had been viewed by over 3000 people at the time of publication.

The Ballad of Covid-19 (Stay Inside)

Three weeks ago Coronavirus didn't bother me

My life was rather nice, I hugged my friends and my family

But three weeks on the world is different, COVID-19 has gone worldwide

So all I know is I'm going to listen when people tell me to stay inside I'll

Stay inside

Well times they are a little strange and we don't know what to do

Coronavirus has broken out now New Zealand's got it too

The world's come to a standstill and some folks are going mad

But there's a couple things we all can do to stop this getting really f...... bad

Keeping social distance is the way we stop the spread

Coz even though you may not get that sick your grandma might drop dead

So think of someone else for once here's what you've gotta do

Every scientist and expert has just one piece of advice to give to you

Stay inside

Stay alone and stay inside

Wash your hands and then just hide

Cancel that dinner date

Don't be a d..., self-isolate inside

Coz Jacinda wouldn't lie and she's saying

That this awful virus will find it much harder to find us if we

Stay inside

You do not need to stock your shelves with enough food for a year

And it's not a shortage of toilet paper that should be the problem here

Just wash your hands, don't touch your face, and cough into your arm

Maintaining physical distance is the best way we can minimise the harm

And stay inside

With Purell freshly applied

And a personal bubble two meters wide

Watch Netflix, read a book,

Take up knitting, learn to cook inside

Though it feels like you might co crazy

Boredom's a small price to pay

If we can make this go away so

Stay inside

So now you know what you have to do

Don't try and say you don't, we won't believe you, no we won't

Let's all agree you stay away from me, I'll stay away from you

Well times they are a little strange but we know what to do

We'll stay inside to stay alive and we will all get through

Us kiwis are resilient and it's our biggest challenge yet

But some pretty simple steps can help us deal to this existential threat

Stay inside

Pretty easy to abide

Unless you'd prefer that we all died

Don't be a link in the chain

I've said before I'll say again

Stay inside

Everybody nationwide I'm saying

These are just some helpful tips

To get through the apocalypse

Our spirits do not have to be

As sunk as the economy

The virus cannot win

If you maintain a healthy grin

And stay inside