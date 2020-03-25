NZSO musicians perform at home on Wednesday night instead of group live stream

Pianist Stephen De Pledge, who performed with the NZSO earlier this month, will feature in the video playing one of JS Bach's 'Goldberg Variations'.

After regulations around social distancing came into affect earlier this week, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra cancelled its live online performance from Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre.

However, they will still perform online for all of New Zealand tonight, as concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppanen and several players filmed themselves playing one of their favourite pieces of music from their homes.

The performance, called Play Our Part, also features pianist Stephen De Pledge, who performed with the NZSO earlier this month, playing one of JS Bach's Goldberg Variations.

With help from Wellington-based audio visual company Latitude Creative, the at-home performances are being edited, along with De Pledge on fortepiano, into one video performance.

Supplied New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, here conducted by Edo de Waart. FILE PHOTO.

NZSO interim chief executive Peter Biggs said players were still determined to bring music to New Zealanders as planned.

"We had to move fast, as all NZSO players and staff, like most New Zealanders, will have to stay at home until Alert Level 4 is lifted.

Music remained "a vital force" for contact, bringing people together and lifting spirits.

"We decided that we could still present an online performance by having several players film themselves in their homes playing a favourite piece and premiere this unique NZSO performance online."

Play Our Part would be the first of more NZSO at-home performances in coming weeks under the Orchestra's Engage@Home project.

Other performances being considered included duets by NZSO couples who share the same home.

* Play Our Part will premiere for free at nzso.co.nz/live at 7.30pm and can be viewed via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or computer.