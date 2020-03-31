Coronavirus: The Wiggles release a song about social distancing and handwashing

The Wiggles have released a song about social distancing to teach children about the positive benefits of coronavirus isolation.

Simply entitled Social Distancing, the song takes the form of questions and answers that explain why keeping distance is important.

"Why can't we go to Nana's place?/We're staying at home to keep Nana safe," The Wiggles sing.

Supplied The Wiggles extend their arms to illustrate a two metre clearance in the video for Social Distancing.

"What can we do to make her feel better?/Video call or write her a letter."

In an accompanying video posted to the group's YouTube channel, the members of The Wiggles - Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Price and Emma Watkins - appear either individually or at a safe distance from each other, frequently extending their arms to illustrate a two metre clearance.

Unusually for a Wiggles video, it shows them using smartphones.

The chorus runs: "Social distancing/Staying home to help the world/Social distancing/Keeping safe all the boys and girls."

The song also covers the importance of handwashing. "When you wash the germs to zero/You become a handwashing hero," The Wiggles sing.

In a teaser video posted to Instagram a few days ago, Field - aka the Blue Wiggle - explained the song was a response to many requests from fans.

"Social distancing in reality for children means we can't go visit Grandma or Grandpa, can't go have a birthday party or bring my friends in for a party or for a play date," he said. "We thought, we'll explain... the positives of it which means Nana's going to stay safe and well."

Supplied In an unusual move, the video shows The Wiggles using smartphones.

Last week, the immensely popular Australian group released their 54th album, Fun and Games, which features The Wiggles' much-anticipated take on Baby Shark, but Social Distancing looks to be a standalone and doesn't appear on the album.