Coronavirus: Kiwi woman's Covid-19 Sound of Music parody goes worldwide

West Coast principal Shirley Serban decided to take a break from work one day and create a Covid-19 Sound of Music Parody video. Now, it has over 7 million views.

The hills may be closed, but for one West Coast woman that hasn't meant they can't be alive with the sound of music.

By day Shirley Serban​ is the principal of Lake Brunner School in Moana, and does freelance music writing for clients across the world in her spare time.

But since the country moved to alert level four, she has become a YouTube sensation, after a parody video she did of the Sound of Music's Do-Re-Mi about Covid-19 gained over 7 million views.

The song started after a client requested a cover of the classic song, which she was working on while preparing her school for lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: How the Covid-19 pandemic actually eased my anxiety

* Coronavirus: Council pumps millions into regional economy to recover post lockdown

* Barriers up at Auckland regional park as visitors break rules and defecate on floors

The first Saturday after lockdown began, she knew she needed to take a break from thinking about school.

With Do-Re-Mi stuck in her head, she decided to spend the day writing a Covid-19 parody of the song.

"I made it really just for my own entertainment, and liked how it turned out, so I shared it with my family, and a few friends, and then a teachers and principals group on Facebook and it just went from there."

That video now has over 7 million views, and Serban has made others, branching out from the Sound of Music to a parody Mr Sandman and one of Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U.

Supplied More than 7 million people have watched Shirley Serban's Covid-19 parody video on YouTube.

"I'm doing it because it's making people happy, and it's a nice way for me to spend my time as well.

"I don't want to take away from the seriousness of what is happening in the world, but if we can respond with smiles it makes everything that much easier, doesn't it?"

Most of the feedback had been positive, although some people had questioned a line about about Covid-19 starting in Wuhan.

"When I wrote it I didn't mean anything against China as a part of that, but a few people questioned that."

She has since added a disclaimer to the description and those comments have stopped.

Then there are others who appear concerned about the von Trapp family's lack of social distancing.

"They say, but they are all outside, and they are not two metres apart.

"I can't be bother telling them the video was actually made in 1965."

Supplied Serban used the classic Sound of Music song, Do-Re-Mi, to parody Covid-19.

The video has gotten more attention outside of New Zealand than in it, Serban has already done one interview with a British radio station, and the BBC has also contacted her.

"People have contacted me saying it's been on a CNN clip, it's been on heaps of morning shows."

She is now asking people to send in pictures or short videos of essential workers, with her next video a tribute to them.

"That one is in the making."