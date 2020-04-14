Anna Coddington, Stan Walker and other Kiwi artists release coronavirus lockdown charity single, Stay

A group of more than 20 Kiwi musicians, including Anna Coddington, Stan Walker, Hollie Smith and Tiki Taane, have taken just seven days to record a lockdown charity single created to encourage Kiwis to stay at home.

Stay was written by Coddington along with Joel Shadbolt, Brad Kora and Ara Adams-Tamatea of L.A.B, and traditional Māori musician Rob Ruha.

"We had one Zoom meeting about what we were going to try and achieve, then we all were to go away and come back with some ideas about what we could do," said Coddington.

Supplied Kiwi musicians collaborated on the lockdown charity single Stay.

"Rob actually stayed up till 4 o'clock in the morning that night and wrote the seed of the song, the main idea behind it, which we all really loved straight away and so we all started working on it from that and adding to it. I wrote another verse, some of the boys started mucking around with some of the chords and the beat and stuff like that and it just evolved from there."

READ MORE:

* Stuff Sessions: Stan Walker sings Don't Dream It's Over in te reo

* Anna Coddington on juggling music and motherhood

* Anna Coddington's new album inspired by an unplanned pregnancy

* Anna Coddington and LIPS in synch

The track and music video were written, recorded and produced in just seven days.

"The song was nothing before that week and it all came together in that one week," said Coddington.

BEVAN READ Anna Coddington said it was a real achievement to write and record the song in just one week.

And necessarily, all of the collaboration in writing and recording to get Stay to that point was virtual.

"I like collaboration any way, so I was really into the idea of trying it this way," said Coddington, noting she had worked several times with Wellington-based collective Fly My Pretties.

But this was quite different to standing in a room with a group of musicians. "Coming up with your own ideas, sending them through, listening to what everyone else has sent through and seeing what ideas were there, how we could utilise them, who we could get to sing what part... What makes it an achievement is the number of people involved."

Hagen Hopkins Stan Walker is among the performers featured on the charity track.

Other performers featured on the track include Troy Kingi, Bailey Wiley, Logan Bell of Katchafire, Kings and Theia.

Coddington said the cross-section of artists was intentionally "pretty broad" to appeal to as many people as possible with the song's message: "Stay home, save lives, carry on with the good work that we've already done."

She thought its release was well-timed.

"We're seeing (coronavirus) case numbers go down and it would be easy to get more relaxed. People are getting hoha with it, keen to just bend the rules a bit go see someone or do something they miss doing... Everyone must be getting quite itchy and it's a good way to celebrate the positive and also drive home the message: Don't stop now."

Stay was commissioned by Te Māngai Pāho, the crown entity tasked with promoting Māori language and culture. All proceeds from sales of the single will be donated to the charity Music Helps.