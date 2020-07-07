L.A.B. to play 'one-off special show' in Taranaki

Kiwi band L.A.B. have announced they will perform at the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth next year.

Only days after Kiwi supergroup L.A.B. played the country’s first major music gig since lockdown, the band have announced they’re returning to Taranaki for a “one-off special show”.

The reggae group, who performed in front of a sold-out Spark Arena on Friday night, will take the stage at the Bowl of Brooklands, in New Plymouth, on January 9.

To top the night off, The Black Seeds, Mako Road, Anna Coddington and Hāwera-born Bailey Wiley have been signed on as support acts.

The concert, presented by entertainment group Loop and the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), will see L.A.B., known for songs such as In The Air, Ain’t No Use and Controller, return to the Bowl stage less than a year after they performed at Womad 2020.

Loop’s label manager Dan Clist said next year’s gig was a “one-off special show for Taranaki”, largely inspired by the band’s hit performance at Womad.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Kiwi group played the same stage at Womad 2020 in March.

The three-day festival drew a crowd of more than 17,000 and on the Saturday evening punters packed into the Bowl under a searing sun to hear the Kiwi act, fronted by vocalist Joel Shadbolt.

“The band response was just amazing,” Clist said.

“It definitely felt like a special performance and not just because it ended up being the last one before lockdown.”

L.A.B., founded by brothers Brad and Stu Kora of the band Kora, had previously played a few gigs in Taranaki but Clist said the Womad performance was “a level up”.

“We just really want to come back and hopefully the people of Taranaki will show us the same love that they did at Womad.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff L.A.B was hit at Womad, so much so it inspired their return to the same stage.

Clist hoped the show would sell-out the 15,000 capacity venue, much like New Zealand’s top band Six60 did when they took the same stage in February.

NPDC Recreation and Culture manager Teresa Turner said L.A.B. were the perfect fit for the Bowl and the night would be a fantastic showcase of New Zealand talent.

The council was exploring bringing a number of other acts to the Bowl for a “post-Covid summer of fun”, she added.

Tickets, at $80 plus fees, go on sale on July 14 through ticketek.co.nz.