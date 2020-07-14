Silver Scroll Awards: The top 20 New Zealand songs of 2020 revealed

Benee, L.A.B and Troy Kingi are among the artists whose songs have been shortlisted for the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Award.

A judging panel of 10 songwriters have narrowed down the list to the top 20 New Zealand songs for the year, from which the winner of the coveted songwriting trophy will be selected.

APRA members will vote for their top five songs from the list, with the top gong to be presented at Auckland Town Hall on October 14.

Getty Images Benee made the top 20 for her earworm ‘Glitter’, which became a viral hit on Tik Tok.

“Of course it was a tough job for our judging panel to select these 20 songs from all the entries, and there are plenty of songwriters who missed out, who continue to create great and valuable work,” said APRA head of NZ operations Anthony Healey.

“The standard of songwriting we’re seeing in New Zealand in 2020 is incredibly high, and we applaud everyone for their craft.”

supplied Aldous Harding won the 2019 APRA Silver Scroll Award for her song 'The Barrel'.

The Silver Scroll Award is New Zealand's most prestigious songwriting award, recognising outstanding achievement in the craft of songwriting.

Past winners include Aldous Harding for The Barrel, Marlon Williams for Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore, Lorde for Green Light and Royals, and Bic Runga for Drive.

TOP 20 FINALISTS FOR 2020

- Best Thing In The Room, written by Lisa Crawley and Robert Kleiner, performed by Lisa Crawley

- Bone Dat Needs Pickin’, written and performed by Steve Tofa

- Don’t You Know Who I Am, written and performed by Reb Fountain

- Get The Devil Out, written and performed by Nadia Reid

- Glitter written by Stella Bennett, Joshua Fountain and Djesian Suskov, performed by Benee

- Guilty Talk, written by Stephanie Brown and Fen Ikner performed by Lips

- Hands, written by Bella Cook and Shannon Fowler, performed by Belladonna

- I Might Disappear, written by Gussie Larkin, Lily West and Abraham Hollingsworth, performed by Mermaidens

- In The Air, written by Arapekanga Hayden Adams-Tamatea, Brad Donald Kora, Hiriini Stuart Kora, Joel Charles Shadbolt, and Miharo Boaz Gregory, performed by L.A.B

- Let’s Just Stay In Bed, written by Cass Mitchell and Bic Runga, performed by King Sweeties

- Mighty Invader, written and performed by Troy Kingi

- Remote, written by Annabel Alpers and performed by Hamerkop

- Ruffle, written by Matthew Barus and Lauren Barus, performed by Terrible Sons

- Superfan, written by Chelsea Jade Metcalf and Leroy Clampitt, performed by Chelsea Jade

- Take, written by Finn Scholes, Tam Scholes, Siobhanne Thompson, Cass Mitchell and Alistair Deverick, performed by Carnivorous Plant Society

- Trouble, written by Mona Sanei and Frank Eliesa, performed by CHAII

- Walk, written and performed by Ria Hall

- War Outside, written by Elijah Manu, Albert Purcell and Rory Noble, performed by Church & AP

- Who?, written by Lance Fepuleai, Tony Tz, Harry Huavi and Stephen Atutolu, performed by Team Dynamite feat. Diggy Dupe

- You Were Mine, written by Tamara Neilson and Joshua Neilson, performed by Tami Neilson