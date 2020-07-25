Musician for all seasons: The song notes keep coming for The Warratahs frontman Barry Saunders

Greytown musician Barry Saunders plays an impromptu version of a new song he is working on tentatively titled The New World.

Standing in his living room holding a guitar vertically in one hand while the photographer fiddles with the furniture, Barry Saunders’ fingers are flicking riffs off the fretboard.

It is evident in everything he does that the musical spark in his soul is still burning strong.

At the tender age of 69, The Warratahs frontman continues to knock out superb original material and pull in major awards.

His jet black hair is showing only a few traces of grey and is looking suitably dishevelled and charming all at the same time – like just about everything else in his life.

The cottage in Greytown, Wairarapa, he shares with longtime partner Barbara is a feast for the eyes, with bits and pieces of touring paraphernalia scattered around, mixed in with family photos and the odd picture of the Queen as a teenager.

He says he bought that photo in the living room many years ago, thinking the girl looked a dead ringer for his girlfriend of the time, only to find out years later it was Her Majesty.

A small heap of harmonicas and handwritten song notes are piled on the upright piano.

In the study are pictures and posters of icons and pals, and in the sitting room are two comfy chairs – where we sit for a chat – nestled in by the woodburner.

It’s obvious that Saunders doesn’t enjoy the cold as he continues to foist wood into the burner and hold out his hands to warm them up.

But the seasons and the weather also fuel his creative fire, and recent successes prove he’s still got it.

For their collaboration album Word Gets Around, Delaney Davidson and Saunders won the 2020 Tui for New Zealand’s best country artist in May.

Now he’s got new music in the works.

During the interview he pulls his trusty Macon acoustic guitar out of its case, which is also piled with more song notes and amp cables, and launches into a song he’s just written.

Unmistakably Barry Saunders, unmistakably great (watch the video at the top of this story).

Life continues to evolve, so there’s always some inspiration at hand, he says.

Giving up the booze three years ago, he’s found that major lifestyle change has “opened up things a bit” and he finds playing music keeps him centred.

The drinking had become “just too hard”, he says.

“It got to a stage and I realised this is a fulltime job, and it was a job I didn’t think I was up to any more.

“I was getting sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Saunders plays music every day, sometimes covers, sometimes originals, sometimes working on new stuff.

He says he’ll continue as long as the passion remains.

“There’s still some sparks there. If I ever thought there wasn’t, I wouldn’t be doing it.

"The music will dictate that. I’ll make an album and it will either have some fire to it or it won’t. You can’t put too much pressure on yourself.”

Saunders was born in Christchurch, but the family moved back to his father’s roots in southern Taranaki when he was baby.

The weather has always been a dominant theme of his music and he vividly remembers watching Mt Taranaki being transformed by changing conditions.

“My songs usually have something elemental in them.

“Because we lived in the country we had a great love of the land and seasons, which made a sort of poetry of its own.”

When he was 10 his family moved back to Canterbury, where his father Robin took a job on a farm on the plains not far from Christchurch.

With two much younger sisters, the young Barry spent a lot of time alone with thoughts and images bouncing around his head.

Pretty soon this connected to music.

This was when his dad bought him his first guitar.

“I had always sung, but this was something to sing with. I heard Lonnie Donegan singing the Rock Island Line and remember thinking this is a track I would like to be on.

“The train ran right through our farm so all the imagery seemed to fit. I sang songs that were simple and strong, like If I Had A Hammer; the meaning or history of them didn’t even occur to me at the time.”

Robin was diagnosed with MS, which left him unable to work, and the family had to move into the city.

“It threw a bit of a bombshell into the family, as these things do. We went from a country life to a suburban life.”

At Hillmorton High School the teenage Saunders formed a band and began to see himself as a singer.

Schoolwork wasn’t his thing and at about the age of 15 he left, but was still struggling with direction.

Inspired by the burgeoning music scene in Christchurch, he remembers a few fatherly words that started him on the course he remains on to this day.

“It was summer, and one Saturday I went working with my father on his friend’s farm. We were weeding endless rows of some sort of swede or beet. I noticed he had been quiet. Then he just said ‘why don’t you forget about everything and just follow the music?’ ”

His father died when Barry was just 21 and it was around this time he had his own son Jason, who also grew up to be a musician.

His daughter Sarah, now 20, also took an early shine to music, forming school bands singing and playing guitar.

Though Saunders has had the odd “proper job”, such as working for the railways in Addington, he’s pretty much been a muso all his life.

Wellington was always a musical home for him and he shares time between his place in Mt Victoria and the one in Wairarapa ‘’over the hill’’.

It was in the capital that he landed a spot in The Warratahs and they knew right away they had something special.

“From the first nights at Wellington’s Cricketers Arms it was clear that The Warratahs had a life of its own. The songs liked the instruments: fiddle, piano, acoustic guitar, mandolin.

“It was almost like they played themselves and we were somehow in the middle of it all.”

With The Warratahs, Saunders penned some of the tunes that have become staples of the Classic Kiwi Songbook.

The band’s 1988 album The Only Game in Town was a hit, with singles such as Maureen and Hands Of My Heart familiar to most New Zealanders of that generation.

Other Warratahs songs Bruno’s Last Ride, Fools Paradise and St Peter’s Rendezvous have also enjoyed considerable commercial airplay both in New Zealand and abroad.

Saunders says it is gratifying to see how their music has become embedded in the national psyche.

“Our ‘best of’ album is still really well known. It's crazy how it has just became part of the landscape.”

Another song they performed (but didn’t write) that everyone knows, was the theme to the Interislander ferry TV ad, Sailing to the Other Side.

“I had no idea how big it was going to be when they did it.

“I just thank God it wasn't a bloody real estate ad or something.”

Though this material was written years ago, Saunders has had an active solo career which has garnered positive attention both here and overseas.

He produced six solo albums and worked on several collaborations.

He says touring New Zealand for so many years gives experienced musicians such as himself a unique sense of the place.

“New Zealand’s a big country. It may be a small country but it’s very diverse.

“You get a reading of the country when you’re out there, and it’s quite immediate too. You can see it in people’s faces.”

Reflecting on those words his father said to him all those years ago, he wonders what other paths he might have taken.

“You keep your antennae up and stuff comes in and you grab hold of it. If you’re lucky enough to be able to live like that, then you can live the life of an artist.”

As soon as he touches his guitar it’s obvious he has a true musician’s heart and soul.