Kiwi rapper's 'surreal' chat with Kanye West after recording with his producer

Auckland rapper Lil Mussie got some big names to help out on his latest track.

A Kiwi rapper has worked with some huge names in United States hip-hop, including the producer of three of Kanye West’s Grammy-winning albums, on his new single.

Auckland-based Mustafa Sheikh, who performs as Lil Mussie, will release his track On Me on July 31 on all major streaming services.

The song features a verse from King Chip – a longtime collaborator and friend of chart topper Kid Cudi, who lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

It was mixed and mastered by Anthony Kilhoffer, whose writing, production and engineering credits include Kanye West’s albums My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation and Late Registration, which all won Best Rap Album at the Grammys in 2011, 2007 and 2005 respectively.

Kilhoffer has also worked with Kid Cudi, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna during his more than two-decade long career.

“It’s weird how I got into this circle. It was a real interesting experience,” Sheikh said.

The 25-year-old runs a charity called Bread which helps Kiwi kids achieve their dreams through a mentoring programme, but during the coronavirus lockdown he was unable to host the events the charity usually runs.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Auckland rapper Lil Mussie (Mustafa Sheikh) has a new single coming out on July 31 which features US hip-hop artist King Chip.

He had started writing raps with his mates when he was a Year 10 student in biology class at Gisborne Boys’ High School, and launched Bread as a broke 22-year-old university graduate using funds he’d saved from working at KFC.

He decided the lockdown was a “perfect time” to release a song that would tell his story and inspire people to help others.

In May, Sheikh did that, releasing his single How About You?, which is about taking a stand to stamp out poverty.

Supplied In his music video for How About You? Lil Mussie burns a $4800 shirt.

A longtime fan of King Chip, he contacted the rapper’s management team about his vision.

“The reason I wanted to do a song with him is because I love his flow. His flow’s amazing. Obviously he’s worked in some of the best in the music [business],” Sheikh said.

King Chip’s team responded saying they wanted to help him.

Supplied Mustafa Sheikh’s music is inspired by his charity work.

Through his connection with King Chip, he got to know Kilhoffer and sent him a demo which Kilhoffer liked the sound of: “He was like ‘OK let’s do this’”.

The trio worked together collaboratively, with King Chip recording in Cleveland and Sheikh recording in his home studio in St Mary's Bay.

“It was obviously so organic, the way it happened. It’s crazy how things work out.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Mustafa Sheikh at his home in Auckland’s St Mary's Bay.

At the end of June, Sheikh connected with another musician he greatly admires – Kanye West.

Kilhoffer introduced the pair, who chatted on FaceTime for about 15 minutes, mostly about their respective charity work.

“It was a pretty surreal conversation. You’ve got to pinch yourself,” Sheikh said.

Michael Wyke Rapper Kanye West last year on stage at a US church.

His first impression of West was that he was genuine and down-to-earth: “He seems so normal. He’s really woke, and he’s really enthusiastic.”

Like many of West's fans, Sheikh was surprised when West broke down in tears on stage at his first campaign event after announcing plans to run for the US presidency this year.

“It seems like two different people,” he said, noting that while he didn’t know the background behind West’s apparent breakdown, it was possible he had crumbled under the immense pressure that comes with being in the spotlight.

Next, Sheikh plans to record an EP, the proceeds from which he'll donate to charity.

His advice to other young people with big dreams – be it to become a musician, an All Black or a scientist – was to never give up chasing it: “Don’t let anyone say no. Just believe in yourself.

“What’s the worst thing that can happen? Take as many risks and as many opportunities as you like.”