Giving voice to musicians who were silenced during the Holocaust

The Kristallnacht commemorative concert, Night of Broken Glass, gives voice to musicians and composers who were silenced during the Nazi regime.

In early November in 1938, authorities looked on as synagogues burned throughout Nazi Germany, Austria and Sudetenland.

During the November Pogrom, also called Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, rioters ransacked and damaged thousands of Jewish businesses, schools and homes. Some 91 Jews were murdered, with 30,000 more arrested and sent to concentration camps.

Firefighters stood by only to ensure the flames didn’t spread to adjacent “Aryan” properties. It marked the prelude to the Holocaust that was to follow.

In Hollywood during the same period, Jewish-European composers in exile who had escaped the Nazi regime were reinventing the definition of the film score.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cellist Inbal Megiddo is involved with the Holocaust Centre of NZ's upcoming Kristallnacht commemorative concert.

READ MORE:

* Holocaust survivor welcomes new scholarship to combat denial of the mass genocide

* Victoria University remains hopeful of expansion plans despite redundancy warnings

* Anniversary of Kristallnacht shows why hateful words matter

* Is poor awareness of the Holocaust just the tip of the iceberg?



Polish, Hungarian, Italian, Austrian and German composers who had fled to America found work in the sector, which had taken off thanks to the invention of the “talkie” off the back of silent films.

Many of those artists went on to receive acclaim – Austrian-born Erich Korngold received the Oscar for his score for Anthony Adverse and later again for The Adventures of Robin Hood.

Korngold wasn’t alone – there was Ernst Toch, Franz Waxman, and Mieczysław Weinberg.

Their classical and jazz music lives on past the horrors of the time they lived through – music which is due to be performed by New Zealand artists at an annual commemorative concert on Monday at Wellington’s Public Trust Hall.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Holocaust Centre of NZ chief executive Chris Harris says the concert is important from both a historical, and a contemporary perspective.

Organised by the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand in partnership with Te Kōkī – Victoria University of Wellington’s New Zealand School of Music, the concert promises to be a multimedia experience, with visual excerpts from corresponding films shown prior to each individual performance.

Inbal Megiddo, a cellist and senior lecturer at Te Kōkī who has helped arrange the concert, says it’s a subject close to her heart – she teaches a course on music and conflict which features the Holocaust.

Megiddo also has a personal interest in how music affected people who lived through the Holocaust, both as Nazi government propaganda, as well as when it was written and used for resistance and survival in camps and ghettos.

“It was food for the soul ... [it allowed] some of these people to be able to continue under terrible circumstances,” she says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Megiddo says it’s often easy to be distant with the Holocaust. The concert is about awareness, appreciation, commemoration and remembrance.

There was also Forbidden Music – music banned by the Third Reich as the Nazis realised its power. They tried to silence Jewish musicians and suppress other art from persecuted groups – Africans, gypsies, members of the rainbow community.

Many composers murdered in concentration camps would have been household names. The influence their deaths had on the trajectory of music was immense, Megiddo says. “It’s a huge loss.”

This year’s theme, in line of those who escaped, was “resilience and reinvention”. Those artists who did flee had a hard time reconciling their new Hollywood identities, and often struggled to maintain contact with their families.

The concert will be recorded, so people can listen to it after the fact. While it was hard not to be sombre with a subject like the Holocaust, the night is also about celebrating Jewish artists’ work and legacy.

“It’s to give a voice to people who have lost their voice.”

The evening will be concluded with a jazz tribute to New York’s Blue Note Records, a top label founded by German-Jewish immigrants Francis Wolff and Alfred Lion, which recorded legendary African-American musicians of the 20th Century at a time of racial strife.

Franz Waxman Family Photo Collection Composer Franz Waxman is one of the artists being honoured.

Blue Note went on to work with stars like Norah Jones and Jason Moran.

Chris Harris, chief executive of the Holocaust Centre, says the concert aligns with the centre's four key pillars – witness, remember, educate and act. It’s important not just historically, but in relation to contemporary times, he says.

“From a historical point of view, this was an important event and should never be forgotten,” Harris says.

“Kristallnacht marked a turning point – when extremist ideologies turned into acts of violence. For the present-day context, this reminds us to remain vigilant and speak up when we see discrimination and prejudice, not to be a bystander but to be an up-stander.”

Megiddo says it's easy to be distant with the Holocaust. It’s important – “especially with everything going on in the world” – to never forget.

For the dead and the living, we must bear witness – Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor.

Tickets online.