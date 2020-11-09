Top tenor earns inaugural $50K Dame Malvina Major Award

Amitai Pati was named the first recipient of the inaugural $50,000 Dame Malvina Major Award on Monday night.

His meticulously-planned concert schedule is in disarray thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but tenor Amitai Pati has plenty of reasons to smile.

Pati, from the acclaimed musical trio Sol3 Mio, was named the inaugural recipient of a new $50,000 annual opera award that aims to give young New Zealand opera performers a boost when they most need it.

The Dame Malvina Major Award was created to mark the 30th anniversary of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation, and the dame herself declared Amitai a worthy first recipient.

“He is endowed with a superb tenor voice and is dead set on making his dream come true,” Major said. “He shows grit and determination and a nothing-will-get-in-his-way attitude which is absolutely necessary in the business of opera or theatre.

“Amitai wants it and has a plan laid out. He heard the audience clapping his big brother once when he was very young, and he told himself he wanted that too in his own right.”

Major said the award, funded by Hamilton thoroughbred horse breeder Joan Egan, was “hugely generous”.

“Joan has created this award out of a mutual respect and her admiration for what the ... foundation has achieved for young performing artists over 30 years. She also knows the significant costs these young people face as they forge their careers.”

Amitai, who won the 2012 Lexus Song Quest, said he was hugely honoured and grateful.

“An opera career is not an easy journey and my many colleagues here in New Zealand and abroad can attest to that. I’ll be able to continue my coachings, learn new repertoire and study further whether in New Zealand or overseas.

“It will enable me to travel to my engagements both locally and internationally and covers my expenses. It takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders, both mentally and financially. One less issue to worry about which means I can focus on what really matters and that is the music.”

Amitai said his plans for 2020 had been significantly disrupted by Covid-19. He had recently completed a successful season in New Zealand Opera’s Semele and was due to fly to Germany at the end of November where he had been cast alongside his brother Pene Pati in Oper Dortmund’s Frédégonde.

The production, however, had been postponed.

He still had engagements lined up in Norway, Hawaii and New Zealand, in 2021

“This last year has seen me return prematurely from Europe, have performances in China cancelled and Sol3 Mio gigs postponed, but it’s also seen some unique opportunities arise here at home, including taking on a breakfast radio gig.

“Despite the challenges facing all in the performing arts sector, I am excited for what the future holds.”