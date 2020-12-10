OMC's How Bizarre back in the global spotlight, thanks to over 2.2bn views on TikTok

OMC's How Bizarre is back in the spotlight 25 years after its initial release.

One of New Zealand's most popular songs is on the rise again, 25 years after it was originally a global hit.

Otara Millionaire’s Club’s How Bizarre is following Benee’s SupaLonely lead on social media app TikTok and is being widely shared the world over.

Benee’s SupaLonely became a global hit during the Covid-19 lockdown, with millions sharing videos with the song playing under it. It led to Benee being invited to perform the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Videos with a clip from OMC’s How Bizarre have now hit around 2.2 billion views after being shared with the hashtag #HowBizarre.

READ MORE:

* The rise of TikTok in politics

* Kiwis flock to social media app TikTok for their lockdown content



All the videos centre on two people in a situation, where one person appears to have more knowledge than the other person about an event.

The clips all end with the familiar refrain of “How Bizarre” being voiced as the OMC pop song plays under them.

The song remains the biggest-selling and highest-charting single released on a New Zealand-owned label.

OMC sold between three and four million copies of their album, also titled How Bizarre, making it New Zealand’s biggest-selling record.

The single and album made around $11 million in royalties, of which, singer Pauly Fuemana said in 2007, he received $5m.

Fuemana died in 2010.

He suffered from a rare neurological disorder before his death in January 2010 of pneumonia.