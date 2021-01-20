Ticket sale record for Electric Avenue, but warning issued as scalpers target NZ events

Benee is signed up to perform at the Electric Avenue music festival in Christchurch on February 27.

Electric Avenue tickets have sold out with 25,000 people set to party in Christchurch next month, but organisers have issued a warning over worldwide ticket scalpers targetting the event.

Relying heavily on local talent, the festival line-up has more than 35 artists scheduled to perform across multiple stages over 12 hours in Hagley Park on February 27. Performers include Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop, Shapeshifter, L.A.B., Scribe and Australian artists Tash Sultana and Ocean Alley.

Christchurch-based promoter Callam Mitchell, chief executive of Team Event, said it was a record crowd for the event and 3000 to 4000 people were already on a waiting list for tickets.

“We are pretty stoked – 25,000 is a big jump up from previous years and to sell it out six weeks in advance is pretty unbelievable really,” he said.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand is the last place on earth to party this summer

* Alison Mau: Festivals just got safer for party people, but there's more to be done

* Get back in the van: Summer festival season launches with wine, food and song

* Hagley Park key to Electric Avenue success in Christchurch, organisers say



“I believe it is the biggest music festival in the country this summer as Rhythm & Vines and Bay of Dreams both had around 20,000.”

The Christchurch festival had been “targetted by worldwide ticket scammers” though as New Zealand was one of the few countries in the world holding large-scale events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Tickets to Electric Avenue at Hagley Park on February 27 sold out in record time, with 25,000 tickets sold and thousands on a waiting list.

''There is a huge amount of people trying to scalp tickets, especially through social media.

“Most people know a fake profile when they come across one now, but we have a lot of communication going out ... advising people not to buy tickets through any other channel other than The Ticket Fairy resale platform.”

Team Event had problems four years ago with unauthorised overseas ticket resale sites such as Viagogo selling fraudulent Electric Avenue tickets online.

The overseas site legally buys tickets to key New Zealand shows to resell them and charge huge booking fees, but many ticket buyers have been caught out and have paid huge prices for forged tickets.

On Wednesday, Viagogo was offering tickets to hundreds of New Zealand events with one ticket to Electric Avenue being offered for more than five times the original ticket price.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Chase and Status, DJ Set & MC Rage played on the Lake Stage during the 2018 Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch.

Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, sellers must guarantee that consumers who buy tickets do get genuine tickets that can be used, and that the tickets match the description advertised.

“It is pretty upsetting for people when they rock up and they can't get in because their ticket is fraudulent,” Mitchell said.

He advised people to buy tickets through the event organiser or authorised sellers only. The first web search result that comes up may not be the official site.

Ticket scammers are also targeting the University of Canterbury’s O Week events.

University of Canterbury Students' Association (UCSA) president Kim Fowler said fraudsters were offering fake combo tickets, which give people access to multiple O Week activities, such as movie nights, club days and the “popular music events”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Leading Christchurch promoter Callam Mitchell, of Team Event, says the Electric Avenue festival has sold out six weeks ahead of schedule, but the event has been targetted by international ticket scalpers.

“UCSA does not support the purchase of tickets from Viagogo, Trade Me, individuals on Facebook or Facebook Marketplace,” she said.

“These platforms are known places for fraudulent tickets, and we cannot guarantee whether tickets purchased from these platforms are genuine.”

Fraudulent tickets would not be accepted and ticket holders would be required to purchase new tickets, which would only be available if the event did not sell out, she said.

“We do not send out physical combo tickets with a QR code. Instead, we send out individual tickets to each of the events that were included in the combo.”

Students should buy O Week tickets from the source wherever possible and should only use Tixel to buy third party tickets.

“The name on your ticket must match your ID and student ID and these name changes can only go through Tixel,” Fowler said.