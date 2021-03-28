Kiwi soul singer Teeks signs with Beyonce's publicist

Teeks has just released debut album Something to Feel.

In a move likely to be a huge boost to his international career, Kiwi soul singer Teeks has signed with Beyonce’s publicist.

The Northland singer, who just released his first album Something to Feel, chatted to Yvette Noel-Schure in a 45-minute Instagram live interview on Saturday, during which she announced that she was “officially his publicist” in the US and the rest of the world outside of Australasia.

Teeks, whose non-stage name is Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui descent.

Prior to this album, he released singles The Grapefruit Skies in 2017, I in 2020 and II in 2020.

Teeks is represented in New Zealand and Australia by Sony Music.

Last year, after the release of his single Without You, American fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue branded him one of the music industry’s “most promising talents”, saying he was “the soulful singer to know”.

Frances Carter/Sony Music Singer songwriter Teeks is from Hokianga, Northland.

In the Instagram live interview, Noel-Schure played the song Younger from Something to Feel and asked Teeks about his inspiration for song-writing, and about Māori culture.

Teeks won Best Māori Artist at the New Zealand Music Awards in 2017. He is fluent in te Reo Māori and has taught it at Unitec in Auckland.

Noel-Schure said she had been talking about him “so much” and following him for four years. She asked him about his “deeply emotional songs”.

Frances Carter Teeks grew up in Hokianga, Northland and Tauranga.

Noel-Schure has represented Beyonce since 2010 in her own firm, although she also looked after the star before that when she was working for Sony Music.

The New York-based publicist has also represented Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Jessica Simpson, John Legend and Prince.

Noel-Schure said she planned to bring Teeks to the US to perform.

Meanwhile, he will begin a New Zealand tour to promote his new album in June, kicking off in Napier June 4, and visiting Auckland, Wellington, Whanganui, Christchurch and Dunedin.

In a Facebook post, Teeks called the debut album his “first baby”.

“I couldn’t be prouder to finally release it into the world in its entirety. I truly believe that the songs on this album are the best songs I’ve ever written and no matter what happens, that’s what’s most important to me.”

At the end of the Instagram call, Noel-Schure asked Teeks to call Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to request she and her family be allowed to move to this country.