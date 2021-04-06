Nathan Haines, Whirimako Black to headline Wellington Jazz Festival

Wellington Jazz Festival is returning to warm up the capital’s winter, with headliners including Nathan Haines, Whirimako Black and Michael Houstoun with the Rodger Fox Big Band.

Spanning five days from June 9, the festival will showcase Aotearoa’s best jazz talent in venues including bars and concert halls across the city. It comes after November’s festival, which saw more than 120 gigs held over five nights.

In Haines’ performance, audiences will hear him play alongside his new band, The Nathan Haines Octet. They will perform fresh material from Haines’ upcoming studio record, his 11th, which is set to be released alongside the festival.

They will also perform a selection of songs from Haines’ previous hit records.

SUPPLIED Whirimako Black will perform soul renditions of jazz favourites, as well as original songs and traditional waiata.

“At this time in my life I’m bringing together all these different elements,” Haines said, adding the ages of people in the octet spanned several decades, from drummer Elijah Whyte in his 20s to Haines himself, who is 49.

Haines – who’s known for genre-bending and re-defining jazz – says he still doesn’t really know what “the J-word” means, instead insisting his music embraces different profiles, from the more straight-edge right through to dance.

He felt honoured to perform at the festival, having last played at it some 15 years ago. “I know it will be a world-class production.”

STEPHEN A'COURT Wellington Jazz Festival is returning this June.

The octet will perform a two-hour extravaganza with a blend of dance music, jazz harmony, vocals and Haines’ trademark saxophone and flute work at the Opera House on June 12.

Meanwhile, Black, a multi award-winning artist, soul singer and champion of te reo Māori, will perform soul renditions of jazz favourites, as well as original songs and traditional waiata.

She will be accompanied by a special line-up of musicians when she takes the stage on June 11, also at the Opera House. Mere Boynton, the festival's Ngā Toi Māori director, described Black as “legendary talent”.

Also performing are leading classical pianist Houstoun with jazz trombonist and big band leader Rodger Fox. The big band will present material from their New York studio recording of original New Zealand compositions, while blues vocalist Erna Ferry, who’s to be featured alongside the band, will perform jazz classics.

VANESSA RUSHTON PHOTOGRAPHY More acts will be announced later this month.

Festival creative director Marnie Karmelita said the event was about celebrating jazz in all its forms, as well as the capital’s “extraordinary” jazz scene.

“Once again in 2021 we are showcasing the depth of talent and range of sounds from across Aotearoa. Featuring world premieres and album launches as well as renowned classics, the Wellington Jazz Festival is set to fire up jazz aficionados and new audiences alike.”

More programme announcements will be made later this month.

BRADEN FASTIER Haines has not performed at the festival since some 15 years ago.