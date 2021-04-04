Peachy Keen: Wellington's female-focused Easter music festival in pictures

21:00, Apr 04 2021
Fans watch The Beths perform at the Peachy Keen music festival at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Saturday.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
The atmosphere at Wellington's inaugural Peachy Keen Easter music festival was relaxed as 4500 fans of all ages danced and sang along in the sunshine and into the night at the Basin Reserve.

Saturday’s festival featured 10 top and up-and-coming female Kiwi acts, kicking off at 12.45pm with Wellington-based KITA and wrapping up at 11pm with multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Benee.

Over 10 jam-packed hours, the lineup also featured Chelsea Jade, Paige, The Beths, Stellar*, Foley, Ladi6, Ladyhawke and Gin Wigmore.

The crowd during Ladi6's performance at Peachy Keen.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Several food trucks and beverage tents catered for the festival-goers.

As soon as the gates opened, the crowd, which included babies, children, teenagers and adults, was buzzing with the “best energy”, promoter Amber Mossman said.

Festival goers dance as Paige takes to the stage.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Her only regret was being a “little bit ambitious” in booking so many acts, meaning both Gin Wigmore and Benee had to cut their sets short.

She said, in light of this, organisers would make improvements to how Peachy Keen is co-ordinated when it returns next year.

Here are some of the highlights from the day in photographs.

Ladi6
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
The Beths
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Benee
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Stellar* vocalist Bo Runga
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
KITA
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Chelsea Jade
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Foley
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Ladyhawke
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Paige
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Gin Wigmore
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
