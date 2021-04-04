Peachy Keen: Wellington's female-focused Easter music festival in pictures

Fans watch The Beths perform at the Peachy Keen music festival at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Saturday.

The atmosphere at Wellington's inaugural Peachy Keen Easter music festival was relaxed as 4500 fans of all ages danced and sang along in the sunshine and into the night at the Basin Reserve.

Saturday’s festival featured 10 top and up-and-coming female Kiwi acts, kicking off at 12.45pm with Wellington-based KITA and wrapping up at 11pm with multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Benee.

Over 10 jam-packed hours, the lineup also featured Chelsea Jade, Paige, The Beths, Stellar*, Foley, Ladi6, Ladyhawke and Gin Wigmore.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The crowd during Ladi6's performance at Peachy Keen.

Several food trucks and beverage tents catered for the festival-goers.

As soon as the gates opened, the crowd, which included babies, children, teenagers and adults, was buzzing with the “best energy”, promoter Amber Mossman said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Festival goers dance as Paige takes to the stage.

Her only regret was being a “little bit ambitious” in booking so many acts, meaning both Gin Wigmore and Benee had to cut their sets short.

She said, in light of this, organisers would make improvements to how Peachy Keen is co-ordinated when it returns next year.

Here are some of the highlights from the day in photographs.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ladi6

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Beths

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Benee

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Stellar* vocalist Bo Runga

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff KITA

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Chelsea Jade

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Foley

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ladyhawke

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paige