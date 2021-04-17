Taylor Swift beats Beatles record with Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Great albums never die - Taylor Swift zoomed up the UK charts with her new rerecorded album this week, to have the “top release of 2021”.

Official Charts reports that achieving the No 1 spot for the album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), means Swift has scored three No 1 albums in 259 days. The Beatles had previously held the record for 54 years, for the fastest three albums.

The Charts says the Beatles’ record saw the group get three No 1s in 364 days, between 1965 and 1966 – with the albums Help!, Rubber Soul and Revolver.

CHARLES SYKES/AP Taylor Swift's rerecorded album Fearless (Taylor's Version) has become the top UK album for 2021so far.

Racking up 21,000 sales during the week means the album has outperformed the original version she released in 2008. It does include six previously unreleased songs, and a duet with Keith Urban.

"I'm really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," Swift shared. "I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I'm counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness."

In the past few hours, Swift has been quick to thank her fans for the success, posting this on Instagram: “WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week.

“Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky????

“I wanted to say thank you to you, so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue [photographing one of her camera-shy cats, Meredith Grey, for fans].

With seven No 1 albums, the star is currently third in the list of female stars with the most chart-topping album releases, behind Madonna (12) and Kylie Minogue, who has released eight albums.

Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her previous albums after a dispute with her former record company Big Machine over ownership of her masters. In addition to "You All Over Me," the 31-year-old also released her new version of her Fearless single "Love Story."