Neighbours call Six60 gig a 'nightmare', council says noise levels fine

After an extended stream of objections to concerts at Eden Park, Auckland Council said it took no noise complaints as Six60 played to a 50,000-strong crowd on Saturday night.

Despite some nearby residents’ objections, Saturday’s gig was the first of six concerts that will be allowed at the stadium every year, after a decision by a panel of independent commissioners last November.

Council had staff carrying out live monitoring on noise levels during the event, which showed no breaches, a spokeswoman said.

Because of the live monitoring, no noise complaints were taken, she said.

Sound from the festivities averaged around 68 decibels, peaking at 72 decibels, well below the maximum allowed of 80.

But residents across from the stadium didn’t concern themselves with the nuances of decibel levels, with some saying it was as loud as it’s ever been.

Lambert Hoogeveen​, who has lived on the street for upwards of 30 years, said the noise was always going to be a problem – and it was.

He called it “a nightmare” and said it was unlike the usual noise from the park’s numerous sporting events and evening functions.

“None of this was necessary, that band that played on Saturday night could have played at Western Springs, like they always do, or at Mount Smart,” Hoogeveen said.

“I don’t think this concert was an indication of what we will experience when we get a major international act.”

Hoogeveen’s neighbour Frank Guzzo​, said voices from the concert were barely audible, but the bass was what was toughest to deal with.

Yet, he managed to doze off part way through the concert, without it waking him later on.

“I thought it was going to be worse,” he said. “To be fair, it was annoying, but bearable.

“The problem is that they have six concerts beyond what already goes on there.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Saturday’s concert didn’t break any noise restrictions, but neighbours said they still felt the rattle from the sound system.

But while he didn’t officially complain about the concert on Saturday, he called the noise control about the sound check on Friday, which he said was so loud it made his ears hurt.

That sentiment was echoed by others who live around the stadium.

Stuff has asked council whether there was anyone monitoring noise levels during the sound check, but did not receive a reply before publication.

Lambert also said he noticed more intoxicated people than when sporting events were held at the ground.

“There was one man who was totally out of his skull, he didn’t know where he was, he was just urinating on our hedge.”

Former prime minister Helen Clark​, who lives in the surrounding area, said previously that concerts at Eden Park would “represent a home invasion of noise”.

After the concert Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner​ said it had demonstrated why Eden Park was “New Zealand’s venue of choice for concerts.”

He said the stadium was the country’s largest, most accessible and well-connected.

“Of course, there are always areas to improve and we’ll continue working side by side with our community to do so,” Sautner said.