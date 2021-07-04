He was one of our rising music stars of the 1970s, so whatever happened to John Hanlon?

At a semi-rural property in northwest Auckland’s Muriwai Valley, a raspy John Hanlon laments the amount of stray cats scampering about his yard. “All these bloody four-legged children,” he growls before returning to discussing his extensive landscaping, which includes wooden statues and mounds. “It’s like a poor man’s Monet, and I’m the mad Asian prince.”

You might’ve never heard of Malaya-born Hanlon before, but perhaps you should have. The 71-year-old won the prestigious APRA Silver Scroll for songwriting in 1974 and 1975 for his Lovely Lady and Windsongs. The double-win is such a rare feat that it’s only been achieved by a handful of other Kiwi artists, such as Dave Dobbyn and Lorde.

But that’s not his only claim to fame. He was awarded the Aotearoa Music Award for NZ Album of the Year in 1975 for Higher Trails, and won Single of the Year in 1973 and 1974 for his Damn the Dam and Is It Natural, respectively. But then he disappeared into obscurity.

So, what happened? He says he was 24, and didn’t feel in charge of his own destiny. “It was a certain immaturity. I never had any intention of becoming a pop star,” he says.

AUDIOCULTURE.CO.NZ Nobody heard from John Hanlon for years. But a recent health scare has prompted his coming into the spotlight again.

“Being a songwriter was a very strange beast in those days. On television, at the height of my career, I was constantly asked to sing Neil Diamond, Cat Stevens [songs]. I refused to do it. That didn’t exactly make me popular with the powers that be.”

And so, disillusioned and despondent from the weight of the industry, and having been “blacklisted” by the Broadcasting Corporation, Hanlon fled to Australia in 1978. There he enjoyed, for many decades, a successful career in advertising. But his guitar did not sit idle.

“An artist doesn’t do the same painting every day for the next 40 years. You change, you do new paintings... I walked away because I thought I’d morphed into something I never set out to be. If you’re not having fun, why would you bother?”

Having moved back to Tāmaki Makaurau from Sydney about six years ago, later this month Hanlon will return to the scene with a new album featuring 23 songs, called Naked Truths.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hanlon is releasing a new album in July.

Hanlon, who’s now retired, is hyper-aware of the amount of time that’s passed. His first album, Floating, was released nearly five decades ago. He’s not in it for the money – “in fact, it’s costing me”, or even the fame. Having recently recovered from a kidney transplant, which went poorly, and a brush with death, Hanlon is cognisant of his mortality.

As well as recording again with producers Bruce Lynch and Russell Finch, Hanlon has spent his days blogging about his medical experiences. His latest entry, The reason for my madness, details his walking away from music. He’s also an author, with a fictional collection of short stories Stealing Smokes published in 2016.

Hanlon says he’s well enough. Covid-19 has meant time usually spent in Europe has been scuppered, but he and his wife, Russian-born classical violinist Yana Zuyeva, are enjoying fostering more cats dumped each year shortly after Christmas near where they live.

He always knew his kidneys would fail due to his hereditary polycystic kidney disease. But going through dialysis, and the alarming speed with which he lost his fitness (particularly his ability to play golf, and go for walks) was cause for concern.

When his transplant went poorly, his children were phoned to say goodbye and Hanlon was in hospital for almost 10 weeks. He ended up surviving, but is upset he can no longer eat prosciutto or blue vein cheese.

He jokes about doctors leaving his other non-working kidney inside his body. “Unfortunately I will have a belly for the rest of my life–I tell people I look like a New South Wales police officer.”

Hanlon first waltzed into the world of professional music after a chance meeting with an Auckland producer at a small late-night gig. Before then, it was just him and his guitar in his bedroom, or playing to “people who were interested”.

AUDIOCULTURE.CO.NZ John Hanlon at an award ceremony for his 1974 APRA Silver Scroll.

His low-kept profile has been deliberate. While he’s continued writing, he was a bit shocked stepping back onto the scene realising the new pace of the industry. Returning home Hanlon also discovered he wasn’t on many notable lists of important New Zealand songwriters, including one published by the New Zealand Music Commission. “It’s probably my own fault,” he says.

Hanlon says people are “famous for being famous” now; radio stations are “all pretty much the same”; it’s harder than ever for young artists to become successful despite a plethora of digital resources. But some things are the same – record deals are driven by profit; there are the artists and the hangers-on.

Hanlon’s new music is mostly just his voice and a guitar. He hasn’t attempted to write in what he calls a modern genre “any more than I’d wear tight jeans with holes in them”.

He recorded some 50 demos before whittling down the final 23. While he reckons “there’s no place for old men” in today’s music world, he does want to remind audiences he was a potent songwriter.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff John Hanlon almost died after a kidney transplant went badly, but he hasn’t ever put down his guitar.

“A journalist once responded to a request for an interview saying, ‘It’s been at least two generations since John Hanlon’s been relevant’ ... maybe it’s ageism. The music industry has changed,” he says, adding he believes he’s part of music’s “organic” camp.

“I got forgotten because I chose to walk away at the top of my career. You reap what you sow – that was my choice,” he says. “I’m a songwriter in the same way I’m an artist. ... I draw pictures that other people can colour in.

“If I emerge from this period with people saying ‘If nothing else, John Hanlon’s still a good songwriter’, that’s it. ... I wanted to leave some kind of legacy, get this thing finished. We’re there now.”

Naked Truths will be available in music stores and online.