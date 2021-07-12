Invercargill student to perform at the national country music awards

James Hargest College student Holly Muirhead will perform at New Zealand's biggest country music event, the Entertainer of the Year Awards, in October.

As the year progresses, the music achievements keep getting better for Holly Muirhead.

The Invercargill singer-songwriter is still buzzing from winning her way into the New Zealand Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year Awards in Taupō in October.

“It’s exciting,” the 17-year-old James Hargest College student said.

She secured her place at the awards by winning overall in the intermediate section, as well as taking out the open songwriter division, at the Waikato Country Music Awards at Putaruru, near Hamilton, recently.

“To win with one of my own songs, especially when you’re in an open section, and you’re against adults who have been doing it for years, was exciting.

“When they announced [I won] intermediate overall, it just added to it ... I get to go to Taupō for two things.”

The success follows Muirhead’s win in the solo-duo section of the Southland final of Rockquest in June, finishing runner-up in the intermediate duet, along with making the finals of a senior section, at NZ Gold Guitar Awards in June, and being overall runner-up in intermediate grade at the Auckland Country Music Awards in April.

The trip to the Waikato was her last chance to qualify for the New Zealand Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year Awards.

James Hargest College’s head of music Emma Jarman said Muirhead should be extremely proud of qualifying for the awards.

“It’s been one of her goals for the year ... it’s the biggest event on the country music calendar in New Zealand.”