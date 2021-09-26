You can dance, you can jive: Don't feel stink about blissing out on the ABBA come back

It’s Friday night, 1991, and the bar I’m standing in is on fire. This would normally be alarming, not the least because I’m underage – though not by much – and I should not be there, but it’s just a small bluish, pinkish flame, more like a flambe really. It’s burning Sambuca, poured on the bar top by the bartender who may or may not be almost as hammered as the heaving mass of punters cheering him on.

It’s so hot already in this tiny disco inferno, there is condensation dripping from the ceiling like rain in the jungle; so hot, I can almost imagine it hitting our roasting skin and dispersing in puffs of glitter-tinged steam.

My mate – let’s call him “G” – leaps onto the burning bar, 20-inch flares flapping around his ankles like a pair of pale blue battle standards. As the tiny booze flames lick at his heels, he strikes a pose. Above him a glitter ball spins, showering him in light and glory. A record scratch, a swirl of smoke, and a single note bursts from the speakers, and up on the bar, all 7 foot 3 inches of the Vic Uni undergrad in killer platform heels begins to boogie.

Getty Images The bigger the shoes, the closer to God: Second hand shop finds like these were all the rage in the 70s-obsessed 90s.

“You can dance, you can ji-ive, having the time of your life,” bursts from the speakers above our heads: ABBA. “Ooh, see that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen.”

G was the first person I messaged when the news hit: for the first time in 40 years - 40 whole human years - ABBA are back with new music.

Supplied Swedish superstars ABBA, Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson, are back with a new album, Voyage, and a new virtual live show.

The Swedish 70s supergroup released two new songs, I Still Have Faith In You, and Don’t Shut Me Down, with the promise of an album, Voyage, coming later in the year.

Both are absolute knockouts, and both sent me reeling back to the 90s, of all places, and G’s bedroom, where he’d once shocked me to my core by pulling out a pristine copy of Arrival upon my arrival.

Stuff Kylie Klein Nixon is blissing out on ABBA.

When I’d laughed, because this was the 90s don’t forget and Kurt Cobain was king, he'd looked at me stonily and played the record anyway. In G’s world, ABBA’s multi-platinum fourth studio album was no joke. In G’s world, you respected the classics. I could get on the vintage Plexiglas helicopter to fun town, or I could bugger off.

Supplied The Plexiglass helicopter of fun times... on the cover of ABBA's album, Arrival.

I got on.

It wasn’t that I didn’t secretly love ABBA. They’d been the first band I “discovered” for myself as a child. But then the 70s ended, and my hormones kicked in, and I survived the 80s, to become a pretentious arts student in the 90s.

Listening to ABBA with G, I was reminded how much pure, unadulterated fun music could be. There wasn’t any deep meaning, or angry politics, it was just bubblegum entertainment that somehow filled you up, too. A couple of hours singing along to them made the other tougher, more real, stuff a little less hard. A little ABBA lightened the load.

Getty Images There was just somethig so carefree and exhuberent about ABBA, that listening to them lightened the load.

So while it probably seems a bit off-topic to be writing about some old hasbeens making a sad cash grab when there is so much going on in the world I could be writing about, I say, a) wash your mouth out with soap, ABBA are an international treasure; b) when there really is so much going on in the world, haven’t we all earned a little light-hearted escapism for three radio minutes?; b) what could be more unifying, than the groove-returning joy of disco?; and a) I don’t have a second a, but you see what I did there with the a, b, b, a?

Getty/Getty Images I don’t have any pictures from the 90s at all... not a single one, but I like to imagine if I did, they would look more as this clean, well-dressed 70s Nightclub, than the frothing pits of second hand hell they really did – please join me in that delusion.

I’m not the only one who could hear the drums, Fernando. According to The Guardian, the new songs immediately became 1st and 3rd ranked on YouTube’s most watched list in 12 countries. On TikTok, the home of under 25s everywhere, the band had racked up 13.5 million likes at the time of writing. Not bad for a quarto of old fogies who only joined the platform in September.

The songs just seemed to resonate.

A sweet-hearted musical recap of how this reunion even happened after such a long separation, and such a well documented and bitter break up, Faith starts out small and intimate, before soaring into a stadium-sized, anthemic chorus as stirring and uplifting as anything the quartet created together 40 years ago.

The audio version of fan service (but in the good way), Don’t Shut Me Down delivers every classic ABBA motif the fans could want, from glittering piano runs, to layers on layers of close harmonies, to conversational, stage-show style lyrics that describing the kind of phoenix-like, spiritual transformations that made their music beloved of LGBTQ folx back in the day.

It’s hard to imagine a pair of come-back songs being so en pointe. Yes it’s a megadose of nostalgia and escapism, but that’s OK. That’s what ABBA’s airy, slightly chilly music was, way back in the day: a wee pop culture escape hatch spangled with glitter and parti-coloured satin, and I don’t see why it shouldn’t still be that now.

Getty Images Fans flock to a park in New York Citry to watch ABBA return with two new songs, a virtual live experience and the promise of an album to come.

It’s a timely reminder to let people love things, especially in times of crisis. Let people zone out to Agnetha and Anni-frid’s soaring harmonies, and Benny and Björn playful musicality. Just get off each other’s backs for a hot minute. We know there’s work to be done, we’ll get to it.

But right now, I just want to lie here in the dark and map all the ways their voices have matured and change, broken and healed, and try not to turn it into a ham-fisted metaphor for the whole Gen X experience, and fail blissfully.