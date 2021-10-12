Keeping it in the family: Nana and grandson win national music awards

Josh Keating took out Intermediate Entertainer of the Year at the New Zealand Country Music Awards.

A singing dynasty spanning three generations won big in the weekend when a grandmother and her grandson took away two national titles.

Sharon Russell and Josh Keating competed at the New Zealand Country Music Awards in Taupō last weekend. Russell won Veteran Country Entertainer of the Year and Keating was named Intermediate Country Entertainer of the Year.

The Kaiapoi duo are part of a well-known musical family, with Josh also performing with his three siblings as The Keating Brothers.

Josh’s parents, Gina and Shane Keating, also perform regularly.

The titles come after Russell and Josh won titles at the Auckland Country Music Awards in April – enabling them to compete in the national final.

For Russell, an accomplished singer of 30 years, seeing her grandson win was a fantastic experience.

“This is an elite competition ... it was pretty special.”

Supplied Sharon Russell is the Veteran Country Music Entertainer of the Year.

Russell only ended up competing this year because her husband convinced her she should enter after she decided she would escort Josh to the Auckland finals.

Sixteen-year-old Josh has been competing for eight years and previously won the Junior Entertainer of the Year.

Now he’s set his sights on winning the Senior category in another three years and hopes to take his music global after he completes secondary school and university.

Supplied Josh Keating, 16, how has his sights set on becoming the Senior Country Entertainer of the Year.

Russell said Josh’s family were proud of his achievement, which they watched on livestream in New Zealand and Australia.

Having grown up with music, Russell said singing with her grandson was particularly special.

“I’ve been really blessed.”

Josh’s parents have also won awards – the couple took home the Senior Entertainer of the Year award along with Russell when they competed as family music trio Always at Heart in 2016.