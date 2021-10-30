Streaming woes compound existing inequities for recording artists

New research on gender diversity in Aotearoa's music industry has found 70 percent of women in the industry experience bias, disadvantage, or discrimination. (Audio first aired December 2020).

Streaming giants ripping off singer-songwriters are compounding existing ethnic and gender financial inequities, experts say.

A new report by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, an agency of the United Nations, found streaming economics were destroying music worldwide by its industry domination, and streamers were not paying artists fairly.

It’s renewed calls for policy reform which would force companies such as Spotify to properly pay performers. But it looks unlikely that this is on the cards for Kiwi musicians.

Soul singer-songwriter Hollie Smith said Covid-19 meant music artists were already short of income and could not plan tours with certainty. The lockdown also made it difficult to access and afford recording studio spaces.

“We’re pretty limited here with ways we can make money,” she said. “I don’t see anything from Spotify.”

In writing her new record Smith explored her responses to Donald Trump’s presidency, the Syrian refugee crisis, #MeToo and the Black Lives Matter movement. She received support from NZ On Air to produce it, but “a lot of things” made working in the industry difficult. “It’s a constantly changing landscape.”

Some work was under way to address inequities facing women, non-binary, queer and ethnic minority artists with initiatives like SoundCheck Aotearoa, a group with a mission to foster a safe and inclusive culture for the music community. But overall change was happening slowly, Smith said.

Last year Massey University associate professor Dr Oli Wilson and senior lecturer Dr Catherine Hoad co-released a report that revealed serious issues with gender diversity in New Zealand’s music industry. It found more than 70 per cent of women experienced gender discrimination, disadvantage and bias, and nearly half felt unsafe in places where music was made or performed.

Wilson and Hoad worked with music rights management organisation APRA AMCOS on their research, and said inequity in Aotearoa was consistent with international findings.

The “harrowing” pay disparities that existed for underpaid artists had translated to the unequal streaming landscape, Hoad said.

The WIPO report found that streaming made up the majority of global music revenue, with it having a 62 per cent share worth $21.6 billion of the industry last year. And, while streaming’s market dominance is increasing dramatically every year, downloads via iTunes, Bandcamp purchases and physical record sales were all decreasing.

“This streaming-fuelled success has not trickled down to performers, especially non-featured performers [background singers]. The more global revenues surge, the harder it is for performers to understand why the imbalance is fair–because it is not,” a summary of the report said.

In the United Kingdom a parliamentary inquiry into the impact of streaming on artists, record labels and the industry’s sustainability found even successful artists were seeing “pitiful” returns from companies like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Google Play.

The inquiry revealed streamers gave record labels the majority of a track’s revenue, leaving songwriters and publishers with the smallest share, despite being integral to the creative process.

This came from a model which applied to physical sales, from a time when labels had overheads like manufacturing, storing and transporting CDs. Artists argue that model is outdated and unfair, as those overheads don’t apply to digital music production.

But streaming also means performers aren’t paid according to the terms of their record deals. Depending on when artists started singing, royalty payments could be as little as 2 per cent.

There is also a value gap with ad-funded companies such as YouTube, which are effectively immune from being criminally and financially liable for hosting content that infringes copyright.

“An industry that’s unfair produces unfair and unequal outcomes on digital platforms as well. The trend is definitely there ... [Streaming] is reflecting the existing inequalities,” Wilson said.

Separate research shows streaming is impacting the environment worse than the heyday of records and CDs, due to the energy it takes to power data centres that store and process music.

British music artists want their government to amend their copyright laws so streaming services would have to pay artists roughly the same as radio stations. In the United Kingdom streaming companies are currently excluded from its equitable remuneration regime for producers and performers.

Despite conversations on a proposed artist’s royalty scheme progressing in Aotearoa, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage said musicians were unlikely to be the focus. “[They] already receive royalties for repeat performances or for copying their work,” said Sheryl Pinckney, the ministry’s acting deputy chief executive for policy and sector performance.

“The focus of the scheme will likely be on visual artists ... No decision will be made without public engagement.”

Pinckney said the ministry and the New Zealand Music Commission were both “keeping a watching brief” on the domination of streaming companies, but there was no work under way by those authorities to consider any policy changes.

However, the culture ministry was supporting the Department of Internal Affairs with a comprehensive review of content regulation in Aotearoa, which included streaming services. Public engagement was due to start on that mid-next year.

“The review aims to design and create a new modern, flexible and coherent regulatory framework to mitigate the harmful impacts of content, regardless of how it is delivered. It’s important to note that the focus of the review is reduction of harm, rather than financial remuneration or payment for content,” Pinckney said.

Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) senior advisor George Wardle said it was “watching international developments with interest”, but not considering policy changes.

In 2019, MBIE investigated how well New Zealand’s copyright regime was functioning. Submissions received from the music industry “did not raise any issues” in relation to the amount of money musicians received from streaming companies, Wardle said.

Since January 2019, musicians have had an exclusive right to authorise streaming companies hosting their music. For music made before then, only producers (record labels) could authorise streaming. “The amount of revenue musicians receive from their record labels licensing the streaming of sound recordings is a private contractual matter,” he said.

Ben Howe, director of independent Aotearoa music label Flying Nun Records, has been in the music industry for more than three decades and said the issue was major record companies and blockbuster artists dominating streaming platforms–“most of whom aren’t from New Zealand”.

In the music streaming business, popularity comes at a cost. Every time a track gets played someone is meant to pay a label or artist. So the more users, the bigger the royalty payments.

“Spotify doesn’t even have an office in New Zealand,” Howe said. “It is very difficult for local artists to get the airtime they deserve at home when globally about 60,000 tracks are uploaded to Spotify every day. Setting some kind of local content market share targets would be a useful yardstick to try to increase more local music on streaming platforms.”

The method by which royalties were calculated needed to change to a user-centric model which would benefit local artists more, and blockbusters less, he said.

The current royalty model meant people’s streaming subscription fees went into a pool which was divided up on a basis of what was listened to the most overall on a platform. But if individuals only listened to one artist, or niche bands, their money should be able to go directly to that, Howe said. “There’s no shortage of money.”

People thought streaming would democratise the industry, he said, but it had done the opposite.

Hoad said with Spotify having a monopoly, it was hard to imagine what the industry might look like without it. Music students were unable to see an alternative model because of the domination of streaming and the exposure economy.

Partnerships like NZ On Air’s TikTok collaboration showed some authorities were deciding to work alongside giants versus going against them.

Wilson said there needed to be more women trained in music technology to help challenge gender inequalities. The industry, education facilities, and private and public sectors needed to meet artists halfway in all areas of change.

Hoad said music should be a sustainable career. “[We will continue to work on] what that looks like, and how we teach it.”