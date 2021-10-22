Music of Southland entertainer to air in US clothing stores

Arun O'Connor will have one of his songs heard in stores of large clothing retailers Old Navy and GAP in the United States from November 1.

An Invercargill musician is elated with news of his soon-to-be released single, Too Far Gone, will be played in United States clothing stores.

Arun O’Connor, 31, said the song would be released worldwide on October 29 and heard through the in-store sound systems of the Old Navy and GAP businesses and will be played in 556 stores in Northern America from November 1.

“It’s nice to get these things started before the song is even released. It gives you hope that it will do well.”

His United States publicist, Jen Lyneis, of Los Angeles, told him the news this week.

Lyneis contacted a variety of businesses to ask if they would use his song. O’Connor understands he will receive a payment from Old Navy and GAP but is unsure of the amount.

Too Far Gone is one of O’Connor’s songs on his album, Songs From The Reading Room, that will be released in February or March. It’s been a collaborative record between New Zealand and Nashville.

O’Connor has just finished recording the music video for Too Far Gone. Parts of it were filmed at Gorge Road, in his home and Queens Park. The song is about a person with an addiction.

“It’s kind of ruining his family life,” O’Connor said.

“You ask, is this person too far gone?, is there any hope of them coming back to normal life? Or have they passed the point of no return?”

O’Connor was Southland Entertainer of the Year in 2020, Southland Musician of the Year in 2018 and winner of the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards in 2018.

Of the Southland Entertainer of the Year award, he said, at the time, it was something he really cherished.

“All of the local musicians that I looked up to growing up, they had all won that award. Cheryl Anderson, Craig Allott, Michelle Lange, Shannon Cooper-Garland, all those people.”

O’Connor, who comes from a musical family, has been a full time musician for about four or five years after he decided to leave a mechanic apprenticeship to pursue his music career.

He plays regularly in Queenstown but Cobid-19 has thrown up a full challenges.

His previous single Following the Line hit number 2 on the NZ iTunes Country charts, number 3 on the NZ iTunes Overall chart and number 11 on the official NZ music NZ Hot New Singles chart, and Let Go of My Heart, went to number 1 on the NZ iTunes Country charts and number3 on the NZ iTunes Overall charts.