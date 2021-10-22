Sean Wainui's death was a big wake-up call, says Stan Walker

'It's hard for a lot of the guys at the moment': Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor talk about Sean Wainui.

Stan Walker says the death of his close friend, rugby player Sean Wainui was a “big wake-up call”.

Walker was interviewed on More FM’s The Breakfast Club on Friday morning about the release of his new single Come Back Home, and he talked about Wainui, who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tauranga on Monday.

Walker said Wainui’s death was a shock to everybody, and the most important thing now was how to support Wainui’s wife Paige Fox, their children, and Wainui’s parents and whānau.

Supplied Sean Wainui, his wife Paige Fox with Stan Walker's wife Lou Tyson and Walker.

Paige and Wainui were married last year and had two children, son Kawariki and daughter Arahia.

The Chiefs, who Wainui played 44 games for the past four seasons, launched a Givealittle page for his family on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t imagine losing a son, losing a husband, a brother,” Walker said.

“It was such a shock. He was such a beautiful fella. [He had a] big heart, and he just had the most potential in the world, and I feel like he was just tapping into that in the last couple of years.”

“It was a big wake-up call – it was an ugly way to be humbled, but nonetheless humbling.

“Just seeing what really matters in this life, because nothing is given, tomorrow isn’t given.”

Shane Jones Photography/Stuff Stan Walker has announced he will embark on a seven-date nationwide tour in September and October.

Walker will return to the stage next year to perform music from his upcoming new album All In.

The tour was scheduled for September 2021, but has been postponed until March and April in 2022.

The tour will kick off at Napier’s Pettigrew Arena on March 24 and will wrap up at Trustpower Baypark Arena in Tauranga on April 9.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the I Am Hope Foundation.