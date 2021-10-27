The Pogues frontman on taking drugs in NZ and the hotel suite he painted blue

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan is screening as part of this year's New Zealand International Film Festival.

Shane MacGowan, the hard-living lead singer of punk band The Pogues, has recounted in a new documentary how he painted a Wellington hotel suite blue while high on drugs 30 years ago.

In Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, which is screening as part of the upcoming New Zealand International Film Festival, he tells actor Johnny Depp about some of his wild times while on tour.

MacGowan mentions using the drug speed while staying at a Wellington hotel, supposedly built on top of a graveyard. While hallucinating, he says he heard Māori warriors calling out to him, asking him to take his clothes off and paint himself blue.

MacGowan started doing that before apparently painting the hotel bathroom, then the whole suite. The 63-year-old's long battle with drink and drugs has been well documented.

Supplied A screengrab from the trailer of Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan.

The hotel in question is unknown, as is the year MacGowan supposedly painted the suite, and whether the claim is true.

The English/Anglo-Irish Celtic punk band, famous for the song Fairytale of New York, stayed at the capital’s St George Hotel, on the corners of Willis and Boulcott streets, in 1988 as part of a tour the band were doing around Aotearoa.

In January that year The Pogues reportedly played at The Galaxy in Auckland, and in February Wellington’s Town Hall, Christchurch’s Town Hall and Sammy’s at Dunedin.

But there is some doubt on whether the singer may have painted the hotel room in 1990 – when the band returned to New Zealand to play in Wellington’s Town Hall in February, followed by Auckland’s Power Station.

Dan Slevin, chief executive of Booksellers NZ, was at the Wellington Town Hall concert in 1988 and said after the show, which was particularly “disastrous” for MacGowan, he was invited back to the St George Hotel to have drinks with the other members of The Pogues. He had earlier interviewed the band for a summer radio programme at RadioActive.FM.

The Beatles’ stay at the St George Hotel, Wellington, in 1964 apparently inspired The Pogues to also stay there.

The band’s other members had allegedly beat MacGowan up in a “meeting” after a poor performance.

A staff member at the St George Hotel had no immediate recollection of MacGowan’s stay, or of him painting a room blue. They referenced The Beatles’ June 1964 stay at the hotel, where they played on the balcony to large crowds of Wellingtonians.

This led to The Pogues choosing the St George Hotel for their 1988 stay, Slevin said. The band was in New Zealand as part of the Neon Picnic festival of 1988, which ended up being a failure despite attracting big names in music Bob Geldof, James Brown and Roy Orbison.

Slevin had no recollection of being told that MacGowan painted a hotel room during his 1988 stay, but said it was entirely possible.

It is unknown where exactly The Pogues stayed in Wellington in 1990, or whether MacGowan was part of that tour.