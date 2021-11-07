Hunting ghosts and battling demons with Ladyhawke

Time Flies: Pip Brown, who performs as Ladyhawke, is opening up about her tough few years, and her new album.

The sadness swoops over her like a magpie, black and sharp. The exhaustion seems to seep into her bones, a tiredness so heavy she can struggle to carry her own thoughts.

Sometimes she has waged an inner war with herself for weeks from beneath a blanket on the couch, tears racing their way down her face.

Pip Brown, who performs as Ladyhawke, is a more familiar sight stalking the stage confidently in front of thousands, edgy and cool in a men’s plaid shirt and faded blue jeans, her eyes framed with black kohl, blonde mane billowing.

Supplied “It wasn’t until I saw a therapist, and he said I’d been struggling with postnatal depression for quite a long time and I thought ‘that makes sense’,” says Brown.

But for a while, that edge was missing, as she recounts her experience with postnatal depression and the steps she took to improved mental health.

The Masterton-born singer is married to actor, musician, director and comedian Madeleine Sami. Their daughter Billie Jean is nearly 4, bringing boisterous joy to the couple’s alert level 3 lockdown life in Auckland.

“She is amazing, funny and cheeky and teaching me a lot of things every day. We are just trying to have a routine and trying to entertain her,” says Brown.

Birthing a mother

It isn’t spoken about often, but the process of becoming a mother – the physical, emotional, hormonal and social transition – is known as matrescence. The birth of a mother brings much joy, but also its own growing pains.

“I didn’t understand what was happening to me at the time,” says Brown. “It wasn’t until I saw a therapist, and he said I’d been struggling with postnatal depression for quite a long time and I thought ‘that makes sense’. I’ve had depression my whole life. I was so deep in it, I didn’t really see it. I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t get off the couch. I was crying all the time.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Brown's mum recently told her she hadn’t seen her “this happy” since she was 17.

She credits the therapist, who she started seeing shortly before last year’s lockdown, as helping her drastically change her life.

“Around the first lockdown time last year I thought ‘this has gone too far’,” says Brown. “I saw a therapist and finally tried medication, and it changed my life. I wish I had done it sooner.”

Her mum recently told her she hadn’t seen her “this happy” since she was 17. (Brown doesn’t want to give her current age, correctly noting that interviews with male musicians rarely mention it.)

“I tried so many things. I got sober more than two years ago. That was the start of my journey really – mental health, sometimes it takes that long. Quitting drinking was the first hurdle, then music, lifestyle, having a baby... it takes time.”

After years of reluctance to take medication for her depression, she is “glad” she did so.

“I am so glad I was willing to try something I hadn’t wanted to try before. Cover all bases – eat healthily, sleep, all that stuff. My therapist had sessions on Zoom which helped. Every time I felt funny I would pop my headphones on and go for a walk.”

Panic attacks once ruled her days, but now she is calm.

“I used to get panic attacks heaps, they’re horrible. You can’t breathe, your hands get tingly, awful,” says Brown.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Panic attacks once ruled Brown’s days, but now, she says she is calm.

“I took a pack with me everywhere. It had everything in it that could calm me down, just knowing it was there could curb a panic attack. Anti-nausea tablets, sniffing a Vicks inhaler, that menthol smell, eucalyptus smell always calms me down.”

A personal tactic is to wear a scarf which can be pulled over your face.

“Like you’d calm a horse,” agrees Brown.

When it rains, it pours

Poised to release her fourth album, the synth-pop-soaked Time Flies, the singer says motherhood was on her mind in the writing and recording process, which was split between the United States and New Zealand.

“Take It Easy Mama, that pulls at the heartstrings, that one... it came from a place of being a first-time mum and struggling, I had postnatal depression and was feeling exhausted all the time,” says Brown.

“Around the time of writing it, my mum got sick... All these things were happening, and that song came out of me as a big dedication to mums and how hard they work.”

As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours, because the past five years have been tough for the My Delirium singer. In 2018, when her daughter was just 10 months old, Brown discovered she had skin cancer.

Bevan Read Brown will soon be back on stage with her new album, Time Flies.

“There was a mole on the back of my leg for a while, it was getting weird. I remember it changing when I was pregnant. After I had my daughter it was on my mind, I had to get it checked, it was itchy and not right,” she says.

“I finally got a mole map. I remember the woman doing it was quite blunt, she said ‘this one doesn’t look good’. I had a biopsy, and then it came back as Clark’s level 4 or 5 melanoma, I was pretty lucky it didn’t kill me. It’s been a hard few years that’s for sure. I just try to take from it and move forward and be a better person for it... you know.”

Inside the Ladyhawke cave

For a touring musician, used to the fast-paced whirl of travel, hotels and performing to thousands, lockdown is challenging. Last month her album release date was rescheduled for November 19.

But Brown has found creative refuge in a space in her Auckland home divided equally between her two passions – music and gaming. There’s a limited edition Time Flies game on a keychain available with the album. Fans can go on a quest to help Ladyhawke finish her album while encountering various characters from the Time Flies universe, and in recent weeks, the long-time gamer has regularly been on live-streaming platform Twitch, playing the online investigative psychological horror game Phasmophobia.

Olivia Hemus Madeline Sami and Pip Brown are parents to daughter, Billie Jean.

It means “an intense phobia of ghosts” but Brown investigates paranormal activity in the online game from the safety of her “Ladyhawke cave”.

“Me and Madi bought this house just over a year ago, and we are about to do it up,” says Brown.

“My studio is a shoebox, so there’s not much I can do in here. I stream on Twitch – I am surrounded by keyboards, guitars and also a gaming PC, two monitors, lighting, games everywhere. Eventually it will be a lot bigger and I will have a double space, for recording and writing and streaming.”

Those home renovations, including a bigger studio space, should have started on August 18, but then lockdown hit.

“We have been living in limbo in this place, stuff all in boxes all packed up. It’s exciting, but Delta has definitely thrown a spanner in the works.”

‘Adam won’t you carry me back home’

Music has always been Brown’s safe place during life’s awkward, or difficult moments.

Growing up in Masterton she was raised listening to The Beatles by her mum, who sang and played guitar, and her step-father, a music teacher and drummer.

When she was 10 she almost died from an allergic reaction to penicillin used to treat erysipeloid, a disease that is common in seagulls and sharks but rarely seen in people.

By her late-teens, Brown had moved to Wellington and in the early-2000s she adopted the persona Lux Curfew, the black-clad lead guitarist in four-piece rock band Two Lane Blacktop. Named after a 70s drag-racing film, the band gained a strong following, before disbanding in 2003 ahead of a tour of Australia. Brown moved to Melbourne anyway, and formed indie rock duo Teenager with Nick Littlemore. Their song, Pony, is included in Grand Theft Auto IV.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Music has always been Brown’s safe place during life’s awkward, or difficult moments.

It was after taking her stage name from 1985 magical romantic fantasy film Ladyhawke, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, that the laid-back New Zealand musician quickly became a household name, with the release of her break-out hit My Delirium and self-titled debut album in 2008.

The rise was a whirlwind; she moved to London, notched up six Tūī awards at the New Zealand Music Awards, and two Aria awards in Australia.

Throughout it all though, she drank to drown out her anxiety and performance nerves. A song on her new album called Adam references this time in her life.

“Adam was my tour manager, he was with me through my first and second records. An English guy, he is really important to me, and was the best man at our wedding,” says Brown.

“I was going through a really hard time during my first two albums, drinking too much and not taking good care of myself, but he looked after me. There’s a line in the song which is ‘Adam won’t you carry me back home’. He would literally carry me back home, my protector and a dear friend.”

Supplied Brown is spending some time during lockdown gaming via Twitch.

Friendships feature throughout Time Flies. Her former bandmate Littlemore, who went on to form Empire of the Sun, worked with Brown on early single Mixed Emotions, a song about the turbulent wave of emotions a relationship can evoke.

Some songs were recorded with producer Tommy English, who worked on her last album, Wild Things, in his home studio in Los Angeles.

When Covid-19 hit last year and derailed pretty much everything, everywhere, some recording sessions moved online, trips back to Los Angeles to record were cancelled and in the end, making the album was spread across two years.

How time flies

Ladyhawke likes to make upbeat danceable songs with a “slightly darker undertone”.

Time Flies was the first song she wrote for the record. She remembers being on the plane, landing in LA, and feeling a rush of nostalgia as she saw the city through the small window.

“It was like a second home. It was so sunny and upbeat and it was quite literal about how much time had flown since I lived there.”

The album is her first since 2016’s Wild Things. It contains a number of sure-to-be massive hits, including early favourite, Think About You.

“That song is about infatuation,” says Brown.

Loner is a seductive dance-floor banger about the way “you can be surrounded by people and be well loved but still feel isolated, like people who have depression understand”. Reactor is a playful song about an “arrogant man who really wants the attention of the girl, but the girl never wanted him, she wanted another girl and the arrogant man can’t quite grasp that”.

The hypnotic melodies of Guilty Love, which has already notched up more than one million streams, emerged after a conversation about catholic-school education with Georgia Nott of Broods and producer English.

“We had all gone to catholic school and realised it had had an impact on us in different ways. For me, it was trying to figure out my sexuality, not understanding it, no-one giving me information, it being shunned and it being a terrible thing. That whole song is about those experiences.”

Heavy themes, and the “crushing” reality that Covid could derail her upcoming New Zealand tour aside, when she talks about making music, Brown’s voice radiates joy.

“It feels like I came out of something. It’s why I’m in the water on the cover of the album.

“The whole thing is like a rebirth to me.”

Time Flies is out November 19.