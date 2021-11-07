Pacific music artist Tree talks about 'Afio Ane Lao', turning 30, and her journey as a Pasifika woman in NZ

Katerina Rosena Lilian Vaifale Manu, better known by her stage name Tree, is up for four awards at the Pacific Media Awards.

During the production of the music video Afio Ane Loa, there was one person on Katerina Rosena Lilian Vaifale Manu’s mind – her late grandmother, Sapapali’i Pulepule.

Production was right in the middle of when New Zealand was in alert level 3 in June last year, during a windstorm and rainy day.

It wasn’t an ordinary music video – Manu, 30, better known by her stage name, Tree, calls it her most personal work yet.

She said it was her rebirth – as a proud New Zealand-born Samoan, a Pasifika woman, mother, wife and an artist.

The music video was up for two awards at the December 11 Pacific Music Awards – SunPix Best Pacific Language and NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video.

Manu has also been nominated for two other awards: the Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist and Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album.

She’s the most nominated artist at this year’s awards.

Sitting in her Takapuna home, which she shares with her husband, Kiwi-Tongan musician Swiss, and their two children, Manu holds back her emotions as she describes her journey in the making of 'Afio Ane Loa’.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manu says she always knew she would be a musician, but admits the journey to get there has been challenging.

It’s a song from her father’s village in Saleimoa, Upolu in Samoa, the first song she’s sung in gagana Samoan.

Preparation for production took a lot of research.

Manu said for someone who was teased growing up because she couldn’t speak Samoan, she wanted to get it right, especially how they showcased her Polynesian culture.

They sat through weeks of workshops before the actual production, and each costume, choreography and authentic Pacific sound was carefully handpicked to highlight her roots.

Manu remembers crying during the first take, at the waterfalls.

Their cultural advisor had told them to think of the women in their lives they felt empowered from.

“We were all thinking of our mothers and grandmothers that we’ve lost. I thought of my Nana, she was a gentle and loving woman, always teaching us, advising us, but never made us feel like we couldn’t come back from our mistakes.”

Manu said the last time she saw her Nana in 2013, she was getting ready for a performance in Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manu is the most nominated artist at this year’s Pacific Music Awards.

“My aunty was upset because I couldn’t stay, but my Nana looked at me and said, ‘you need to go, but I will pray for you. You go, and you go well’, that always meant the absolute world to me and I carry that with me everywhere.

“These women, they did what they could to get us this far, so we could do what we do now. Shooting that video was such an intense emotional time.”

Representation mattered in the video, she said – from having women with different sizes, to cast from different backgrounds, with traditional tattoos.

“We wanted empowerment, to tell Pacific people that you are capable of doing everything you put your mind to, and that our ancestors before us didn’t come this far for us to just get this far.

“This project for me was about letting go of all my fears. There were so many aspects of this project that is relatable to all Pacific people and Pacific women.

“I’m a mum, and in this day and age I’ve been told you can’t have a baby and live your dream, especially in the arts.

“But it’s happening, and an empowerment in itself – you can do it, with your children, with your husband, and it’s all beautiful regardless of what everyone says or the system, statistics and status quo.”

Manu grew up surrounded by music. Her parents, god parents, uncles and cousins were all musicians.

Her music career kicked off when she was 15 years old, when her Auckland Girls Grammar School group, Smoke-free Pasifika Beats, won a singing competition.

“It all kind of flowed from there, and every time something happens in my music career, I feel like it’s always meant to be.”

Manu said she’s working on new music during Auckland’s current level 3 lockdown.

Being stuck at home has provided her family the much-needed rest they wouldn’t have chosen if life was normal in New Zealand, she said.

“It’s eat, pray, love. It’s forced us to just take some time for ourselves, with our family, but it’s been great. We’re creating music and nothing feels forced.”

She goes back to school next year, to fulfil another dream of working with youths.

“I turned 30 in July, and it’s been pretty exciting. I’ve got a lot of life and another decade to accomplish more dreams. I feel brand new at 30, I still feel like I’m barely scratching the surface and there is still more for me out there and for me to share.”