Rhythm and Vines in jeopardy as Gisborne region crawls towards vaccine target

The New Year's Eve plans of 20,000 people hoping to party at Rhythm and Vines depend on Covid-19 vaccination rates in Gisborne ramping up, the region’s MP says.

The annual three-day music festival is due to begin at Waiohika Estate, north of Gisborne, on December 28.

On Friday, East Coast Labour MP Kiri Allan said the event would only go ahead if the Tairāwhiti District Health board hits the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target.

As of Friday, Tairāwhiti was sitting at 79 per cent for first doses and 65 per cent for second doses.

READ MORE:

* Rhythm and Vines co-founder in two minds about 'discriminatory’ Covid-19 vaccine passports

* Summer music festivals 'in limbo' over Covid-19 vaccine certificates

* Covid-19: Large events before vaccine certificates will be 'extremely irresponsible', says expert



The latest modelling by Stuff using Ministry of Health data suggested the DHB won’t reach the 90 per cent target until January 15.

Supplied The Rhythm and Vines festival is due to begin at Waiohika Estate, north of Gisborne, on December 28.

Allan told The AM Show on Friday that organisers had been “pretty clear” the festival would only go ahead if the target was hit.

“They care about our community just as much as everyone else does here and so that is going to be critical to their decision-making,” she said.

In response Rhythm and Vines organisers released a statement which said they were focused on delivering the festival this New Year as planned.

The organisers said for this to happen it would require the traffic light system to be in place, which would mean every DHB had met its 90 per cent vaccination rate target by new years.

They said if there was a change in the framework, the organisers would work with local authorities, the government and Ministry of Health to ensure the event could be delivered in a safe manner.

Founder Hamish Pinkham previously said he remained positive the event would go ahead but was also waiting for direction from the Government.

“We got behind the directive to vaccinate to attend festivals, we are promoting Vax for Vines. We have had some conversations around MIQ, we are lobbying for some rooms and waiting for some clarity around that,” Pinkham said.

“Overall we are waiting for the vaccine passport to be applied to the industry. How can we go to events in level 2?”

While Allan and Pinkham were optimistic the show would go on, ACT leader David Seymour said the Government needed to “stop holding fun hostage”.

“Putting all the uncertainty onto events promoters means events won’t go ahead. The Government is effectively saying, ‘Your event will probably be cancelled but if you want to try the risk is all on you,’” he said.

“Jacinda’s promise, if you want a summer, get vaccinated, is broken by default.”

Seymour said the Government should underwrite a major events insurance fund to insure event promoters against losses specific to Covid restrictions.

ACT proposed a $50 million fund, available to events hosting 500 people or more. It would only be paid out if events are cancelled.

A similar fund had been set up in the UK and gave security to event organisers, he said.

“We need things to look forward to, but why would promoters bother with all the uncertainty?”