Lorde postpones New Zealand tour until 2023 over Covid-19 'uncertainty'

Lorde has postponed her tour of New Zealand until 2023.

Kiwi musician Lorde has postponed her Solar Power Tour of New Zealand and Australia until 2023 due to the “uncertainty" around the Covid-19 pandemic in Aotearoa.

Lorde – whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor – said she was “beyond devastated” to be postponing the shows, a decision she fought for a while.

“Starting the tour in New Zealand was always really important to me, and would have been a huge high. I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a Covid outbreak has a tonne of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly.

“I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding. We’ll rage next year.”

Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment made the announcement with a “heavy heart” over email on Wednesday night.

It cited the “continuing uncertainty” around the Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand and the unknown implementation dates of the new traffic light framework.

“We have been faced with the difficult decision to move the tour to February-March 2023 so we can proceed with some surety and fully deliver the shows without risk of last-minute lockdowns,” the email statement read.

The group said they needed both Australia and New Zealand to have their borders open to both citizens and non-citizens to go ahead with the original dates, as the touring band and crew weren’t citizens.

They would have also needed assurance there would be limited or no quarantine in place on arrival.

“No one could have predicted the current outbreak, and while we understand that systems are moving in the right direction and could well be permissive of an international tour in February, any doubt means that we, unfortunately, cannot proceed in good faith,” the group said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Lorde has introduced an additional show in Lower Hutt in 2023.

The good news to come out of the announcement was confirmation of an additional show in Lower Hutt on February 22. Additional shows had also been added in Brisbane and Perth. The pre-sale for these shows would be available for Frontier Members from November 17 before going on sale to the general public on November 19.

Lorde was scheduled to play on February 21 and 22 at Days Bay, Lower Hutt, February 25 at Hagley Park, Christchurch, February 27 at Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere, March 1 at Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North, March 3 at Bowl Of Brooklands, New Plymouth, and March 4 at Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland.

Tickets for the original performances would be automatically valid for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend the new dates would be able to get a full refund, if requests were submitted before December 10 this year.