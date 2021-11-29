Thousands sign petition urging Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines festival to be cancelled over Covid-19 spread fears

More than 3100 people have signed an online petition urging organisers of Gisborne’s New Year’s Eve Rhythm and Vines festival to cancel the event.

The person who started the change.org petition, Jardine Olsen, said she didn’t “want this concert to go ahead as it will be putting locals of Gisborne in danger of the COVID-19 & Delta being spread in our community”.

”COVID will most definitely put our community at risk of out of Towner's coming here. Our elderly and children will be the most vulnerable,” it added.

Stuff’s Whole Truth project has found most children who develop Covid get a very mild infection. Many won't even know they've got it. And the risk of death for a healthy 5-11-year-old lies somewhere between infinitesimal and minuscule.

The annual three-day New Year's music festival, held north of Gisborne attracts some 20,000 people, but there's growing concern the event shouldn't take place under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, otherwise known as the traffic light system.

Cabinet will on Monday reveal which traffic light settings will apply to different parts of the country when the system takes effect on December 3.

In a statement, Rhythm and Vines organisers said they were working out what the festival’s next step would be.

“Rhythm and Vines are working collaboratively and closely with the Gisborne community, key stakeholders and local authorities and expect to provide an update on plans in due course.”

Gisborne is part of the Tairāwhiti District Health Board (DHB), which is under pressure to reach the Government’s 90 per cent vaccination target for its eligible population. As of November 27, 86 per cent of those eligible had had their first dose, according to the Ministry of Health.

Only 75 per cent of Tairāwhiti’s eligible population were fully vaccinated, the lowest rate for any of the DHBs, but only just behind Northland, which sits at 76 per cent fully vaccinated.

In November, Rhythm and Vines marketing and partnerships director Kyle Bell told Stuff he was feeling "pretty confident" after plans for the traffic light system were announced.

“We’re 100 per cent planning to go ahead,” Bell said.

In a statement at the time, organisers said they were exploring additional initiatives to ensure a safe and smooth check-in to the festival including, a pre check-in event at Spark Arena in Auckland on December 27.

“With 40 per cent of ticket holders attending from Auckland, this initiative will ensure a smooth check-in process for those attendees then arriving at the festival.”