Pacific Music Awards: Jawsh685 scoops three awards for hit 'Savage Love'

Jawsh 685 has hit the top of the US Billboard Hot 100.

The local star behind the international hit Savage Love has won three awards at this year’s Pacific Music Awards.

Joshua Nanai, or Jawsh 685, was a senior at Manurewa High School when he made Savage Love, which was picked up by Jason Derulo and went viral.

He made number one on the UK Top 40 singles chart in July 2020, and followed up with making the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 in October 2020.

This week he won the APRA Best Pacific Song award and NZ on Air Radio Airplay and Streaming awards.

Nanai credited his management and supporters for his wins.

“These awards are a huge deal for me and I wouldn’t be receiving them if it wasn’t for all the support that I receive from those around me. [A] big, big thank you to all my team [and] management... to all love and supporters out there still gunning my songs blasting and enjoying it. I feel more than special and blessed to have received these awards.”

It was a banner year for the 17th Pacific Music Awards, with 27 finalists across the 13 categories.

George "Fiji" Veikoso was also presented with the Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Achievement Award he won in November for his decades-long contribution to the Polynesian reggae scene.

Stijl/James Ensing-Trussell/Supplied Melodownz performed at the pre-recorded ceremony of the 2021 Pacific Music Awards this week.

Avondale rapper Melodownz (Ngāpuhi, Vaimoso), also known as Bronson Price, won the New Zealand Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist and Base FM & Island Base Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist for his song Fine.

He wrote Fine during a particularly hard hospital stay while grappling with a heart condition.

“I was feeling at the bottom of the bottom, and I would tell myself these affirmations,” he said. “I would look in the mirror every morning and be like, ‘I am feeling fine, there is no trouble on my mind.’

“Now, when I’m at shows and people are singing the chorus, it's almost like they are telling themselves they feel fine.”

Stijl/James Ensing-Trussell/Supplied Melodownz said he is excited to have awards for his shelf, which makes his family proud.

Having won the Awards’ Most Promising Artist gong in 2019, taking home Best Male Artist is a big win. But the biggest reward for him came from the texts and messages from listeners, sharing how his music is getting them through a rough patch, Melodownz said.

Also nominated for Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist was Auckland duo Church & AP, who Melodownz mentored at a community class.

“For me to see that success, that is what I am trying to get at, those are the rewards. When you come from the community, if anyone else wins, you can count that as a win for yourself. It's a village mentality.”

Melodownz plans to release a new album next year, and will be performing his successful ‘Kava Corner’ at the Civic Theatre in March.

Stijl/James Ensing-Trussell/Supplied Soul artist Lou’ana and producer Nathan Judd took home Best Producer for her debut album, Moonlight Madness.

Soul singer Lou’ana and her eight-piece band scooped up the Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist, and her debut album Moonlight Madness won she and Nathan Judd the Best Producer award.

Judd and Lou’ana spent over two years putting the album together, tapping into their shared loved of 60s and 70s funk and soul music, and creating "walls of sound” for certain tracks.

“He is very much about the details,” she said. “He is fearless.”

Based in Tāmaki Makaurau, Lou'ana has roots in the Samoan villages of Toamua and Saleufi. Her award-winning track Moonlight Madness pays homage to Samoa through use of the Pacific log drum, or pātē, and a chant in Samoan during the song's breakdown.

Stijl/James Ensing-Trussell/Supplied Lou’ana is preparing to tour Midnight Madness around the country.

The lyrics in Samoan are ‘agaga pei o le masina,’ which means spirit of the moon.

“When I hear the Pacific log drum it definitively evokes within me very intuitive movement that feels very ancient. It felt right to put that on there.”

She said while songwriting is a hard process, some songs – like Moonlight Madness – feel more “channelled.

“I wrote all the lyrics pretty fast. I heard the bassline, and I could hear it already being on stage, and just getting people to dance.

“I love making people dance and feel in the moment, and in their bodies.”

Stijl/James Ensing-Trussell/Supplied Katerina Manu, or Tree, and music video co-director Quincy Filiga accepting their award for Best Pacific Music Video.

Another artist to take home two awards was Katerina Rosera Lilian Vaifale Manu, known by her stage name Tree.

She won Recorded Music NZ’s Best Pacific Music Album for her self-produced album Mrs Tree, and the NZ on Air Best Pacific Music Video for Afio Ane Loa, directed by Tree and Quincy Filiga.

It's a moving tribute to Pacific women and to Tree's Samoan heritage, and was the first time Tree recorded a traditional Samoan song in gagana Samoa.

“This project for me was about letting go of all my fears. There were so many aspects of this project that is relatable to all Pacific people and Pacific women,” she said earlier this year.

Stijl/James Ensing-Trussell/Supplied Tree gave a moving performance at the 2021 Pacific Music Awards event this week, recorded for the audience to manage the risk of Covid-19.

Event producer Petrina Togi-Sa’ena said it was a bumpy road getting to the 2021 awards, postponing several times due to Covid-19.

“We wanted to end the year with an awesome celebration, shining the light on our amazing Pacific artists, sharing unity through music, and showing our love of Pacific music,” Togi-Sa'ena said.

“Pacific music is about being family of humanity, being safe, being kind and being a team of five million,” Awards chairman and spokesperson Reverend Mua Strickson-Pua said.

Winners of the Pacific Music Awards 2021: