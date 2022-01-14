Violent Femmes cancel Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington February tour

Violent Femmes have cancelled their 2022 tour dates, which were due to take place next month.

The Blister in the Sun hitmakers were initially due to play in March 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic those dates were moved to November, before being rescheduled to February this year.

Originally only down to play Auckland and Wellington, the group had added a Christchurch date.

The band says it's due to issues “arising from the global pandemic”.

Ticket holders for the Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch concerts will receive an email about how to get refunds.

Violent Femmes’ cancellation comes just one day after Sir Rod Stewart cancelled his upcoming New Zealand dates because of the pandemic.

Stewart said he was “absolutely gutted” to have had to cancel.

“My dear friends, once again I feel we’ve all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled,” said Sir Rod Stewart.

“My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to New Zealand as soon as the health situation permits.”