Musicians 'gutted' as red setting sinks lucrative summer gig circuit

Joe Walsh said the NZ music industry is suffering without any subsidy support.

Auckland guitarist Joe Walsh is angry and exhausted.

He’s got a mortgage to pay and is looking down the barrel of a summer of cancelled gigs after this week’s red light announcement.

“I’m completely gutted,” he said, and he’s not the only one.

Singer-songwriter Reb Fountain said the entire music industry was suffering.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Reb Fountain said musicians have lost their livelihood and sense of purpose with Omicron restrictions.

“In one fell swoop we’ve lost our income ... and our sense of purpose all at once.”

Under the red light setting, events are limited to a maximum of 100 people, forcing musicians around the country to cancel planned gigs over summer. Many don’t know when they’ll be able to play again.

Anthony Metcalf, keyboard player for Auckland indie band Clap Clap Riot, said he had been hit by the shift in gathering restrictions, and by the lack of financial support available for musicians in his situation.

As well as being in the band, Metcalf works as an artist manager and booking agent, and agreed the entire industry was struggling right now.

He said that musicians were “often called on when other crises happen”.

“I guess there is maybe a bit of a feeling of, ‘when the industry’s in crisis, who’s coming to help us?’”

Walsh, who is a guitarist for Gin Wigmore and the Jordan Luck Band, as well as frontman for Ekko Park, lost a former bandmate to Covid and he’s seen the effects of the pandemic on his family and friends back home in Ireland.

He said the industry isn’t arguing about the merits of the latest traffic light setting. They just need help.

“So many in our industry are supportive and empathetic to what the Government’s been going through. We felt like we were looked after [last time], and we felt like we’d be looked after if this happened again.”

Instead, he said, they feel like they’ve been left behind.

“And we’ll be the ones that get called on to do a benefit concert for the next thing that comes along,” he said.

“As soon as the s... hits the fan with Omicron it’s like, ‘sorry guys, but there’s no safety net’”.

That safety net was previously available throughout the alert level system, with the wage subsidy and resurgence support payments. Since moving to the traffic light settings, that support is no longer available for sole-traders or small businesses.

There is financial support available with the Art and Culture Support Scheme, designed to recoup non-recoverable losses for events for between, 100 and 5000 attendees, scheduled between December 17 last year and April 3 this year.

The scheme relies on event organisers applying for the support, and distributing the funds to the artists and industry workers involved.

For many in the music industry, the move to red means a loss of income during what is usually one of the busiest, and most lucrative times of the year.

A petition to provide targeted government support this week had more than 15,000 signatures but for now, Metcalf said the industry was hurting.

And he said the journey of lockdowns and cancellations felt like it would never end.

“The tough thing with Covid is we just don’t know how long these things are going to last, so it’s really hard to plan,” he said.

“You see people moving things six months in advance, only to have to move them again because something else has happened. No-one’s got the crystal ball, but that doesn’t stop rent needing to get paid.”

And it’s the entire industry that’s feeling the shattering effects of Omicron, said Walsh, and why there’s a risk the live circuit as we know it could be lost.

“I can only get up there and do the gigs if the production team’s there, and the freight guys are there, and the lighting guys are there,” he said.

“You’re only as strong as your weakest link, and the weakest link has been totally shattered this week.”

The arrival of Omicron and the change in setting would have a long-term impact on the industry, Walsh said.

“Some of the best audio guys in the country are now working in landscaping because [it’s] a steady job.”

“Next summer if you’re trying to run five or six festivals over the same week, what if there’s only enough production companies to run two of them?”

Reb Fountain said she understands the need to keep people as safe as possible, and that she’s understanding of the current restrictions and the importance of “keeping people safe”.

But she said New Zealand needs to let go of the idea that “the arts can fund itself when there’s no income coming in”.

Walsh said the way the music industry felt like it had been forgotten by the Government was “really scary”.

“[I was watching] the prime minister saying the other day that life’s pretty normal for most,” he said.

“That’s fine. It is pretty normal for most, but what about the ones [where] it’s not?”