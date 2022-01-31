Electric Avenue cancellation 'devastating', says organiser who has pulled three festivals in a week

Dallas Tamaira from Fat Freddy’s Drop rocks the main stage at Electric Avenue. The 2022 festival has been cancelled.

Electric Avenue, New Zealand's largest one-day music festival, has been cancelled.

Callam Mitchell, director of Team Event, the company behind the festival, said the decision to pull the plug was “devastating”.

It is the third festival Mitchell has cancelled in the past week, with the Great Kiwi Beer Festival and South Island Wine & Food Festival being axed immediately following the move into the red traffic light setting a week ago.

An announcement about a fourth event, Nostalgia Festival, will be made on Tuesday.

Ninety per cent of Electric Avenue had been sold, and an estimated 30,000 people had been expected to attend the event in Christchurch’s Hagley Park on February 26.

The line-up for the multi-stage festival included Sub Focus, Synthony, Benee, Drax Project and Fat Freddy's Drop.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose 12 months of work, not just for our team but for our suppliers, casual event staff and of course the artists too,” Mitchell said.

Supplied Indie pop singer Benee was booked to perform at Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch.

Mitchell is mourning the loss of his entire event season – over 60,000 people would have collectively attended the events this summer.

The cancellation of the event represents a significant economic loss to the Canterbury region, Mitchell said, as more than half the tickets had been sold to people who were travelling from other parts of the country.

There will be some financial recompense, though.

Joe Fowler, deputy chief executive of Te Aka Tūhono Investment & Outcomes, said the arts and culture event support scheme provides financial support to cover unrecoverable event costs, full payment for artists and production crew involved in an event, and reasonable costs to a promoter or organiser for the planning and development of an event.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Chase and Status, DJ Set & MC Rage played on the Lake Stage during the 2018 Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch.

Any event organisers receiving funding from the scheme have an obligation to make full payment, as if the event had gone ahead, to “artists, performers and production crew and/or organisations”.

“'We have seen a significant number of events registered with the scheme cancel since the announcement of the move to red,” Fowler said.

“We are now working with those event organisers to ensure that they receive financial support, which they will then pass onto artists, crew and suppliers as per our agreement.

“The decision to move all of New Zealand into red has disrupted arts and culture events around the motu, and we acknowledge the heartbreak felt by the organisers, and individual artists, crews and event workers who will not be able to perform and work as they’d hoped to.”

The scheme has received almost 200 event registrations since it was launched in December.

“The ministry expects to be particularly busy processing new registrations over the coming weeks, and the team is stepping up to help hundreds of artists and practitioners through this difficult time,” said Fowler.

STUFF Organisers of the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival say it's "devastating" to pull the plug, but Covid rules around public gatherings meant it wasn't feasible to hold the event in 2022.

Dallas Tamaira, of Fat Freddy’s Drop, said the band was “gutted” by the festival’s cancellation.

“We have lost a lot of shows since Covid, including three tours to Europe,” Tamaira said. “There have been some key New Zealand shows and festivals which we have lost too. A lot of people are hurting.

“I have been keeping busy with recording my solo EP. My partner works full-time, and she is holding it down for our family. We still have a mortgage to pay.'”

He said performing at Electric Avenue last summer was his “favourite show”.

“The vibe is always good, the festival has been built up well over the years, the programming has a lot of attention and care and I enjoy playing in Hagley Park,” he said.

Fat Freddy's Drop played Rhythm and Alps over New Year's Eve, stepping in at the last minute for DJ Dimension, who was New Zealand’s first community Omicron case.

“It was good to get that extra gig in,” said Tamaira. “We are always grateful to be able to play. Our time in the sun will come again.”

Mitchell said all tickets from the 2022 event will automatically roll over for the 2023 event, however customers will also have the option of claiming a refund if they can no longer attend.

“We’ll take some time to get over this, then we'll get cracking on planning a full season of events for next summer.’’

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Hordes of people crammed in to Hagley Park to enjoy Electric Avenue last year.

Andre Goldsmith has worked since 1981 to build up one of the largest production houses in the South Island, Newco Events.

He said the cancellation of Electric Avenue was a “tough blow for everyone” and that the current situation was “confusing”.

“Those event providers who have signed up to the scheme will get 90 per cent of their costs back but only if they have registered their event before a certain date in November. Only the event organiser can register and claim it, they pay us,’’ Goldsmith said.

“Many freelance workers and contractors in the industry are concerned because they are relying on a third party to have registered. Some event organisers haven’t registered. There is also a finite date event organisers can register their events which is April 1.

“The Government has a tough job but from a business point of view we are flying blind and there is a massive amount of uncertainty in the entertainment industry.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said it understood the many uncertainties created by Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant are putting “additional stress on event organisers, their suppliers and supporters”.

As New Zealand has moved to the red setting, many larger events and festivals, with over 5000 tickets, may be eligible for support through the events rransition support payment scheme (ETSP) announced in November.

“For eligible events, it means they may have up to 90 per cent of their unrecoverable costs covered by the government in the event of a cancellation or postponement.”

HOW TO ACCESS HELP

If event organisers wish to find out if their event might be eligible for the ETSP, they should visit https://www.mbie.govt.nz/business-and-employment/economic-development/events-transition-support-payment-scheme/

The major events website provides information and links for event organisers, including the arts and culture event support scheme managed by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

See the list here, including how businesses can get help completing application forms: https://www.majorevents.govt.nz/resource-bank/covid-19-information-for-event-organisers/

Anyone involved in the delivery of events should contact support.culture@mch.govt.nz if they have any questions or concerns.