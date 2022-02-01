Live music venue San Fran in Wellington will close under Red

Co-owner Tim Ward had looked at the figures from alert level 2 and determined there would be less financial loss in not opening under Red.

Wellington live music venue San Fran will not operate under the Red Light setting, saying it is not financially viable to stage shows without government support.

Co-owner Tim Ward compared traffic light setting Red to level 2 under the old alert level system, saying it required a substantial increase in staffing to serve a significantly reduced number of patrons.

“That was possible to do with a wage subsidy and resurgence payments,” he said. “We’ve been able to look at the data that we have with sales and expenses trading in the past under these restrictions, and obviously we will simply lose less money by hibernating.

“It’s our goal to wait this out and be there at the end of it.”

Without hosting any performances, the Cuba St institution’s overheads were mainly rent, lowered utilities, subscriptions to services like Xero, MailChimp, and Spotify, and wages for three fulltime staff members.

Had he kept the doors open, Ward said he would only have had about 50 per cent the normal volume of shows, because so many artists and promoters had cancelled or postponed their shows as soon as the change in settings was announced.

However, experience showed operating under Red restrictions – which allow only 100 people in the 500-capacity venue at a time, all of them seated and separated from other groups – would see turnover drop to about 15 per cent of normal.

“We think selling tickets will just get harder and harder,” Ward added. “I’m hearing people are cautious about going out.”

He said San Fran had the resources to hibernate for several months, and he was not “in the slightest bit” worried that it would have to close down, though he was hoping that sales of a new range of t-shirts to be released next week would provide around a month’s rent.

But he was concerned about the flow on effects for the rest of the music industry.

“The saddest thing is to see all of the work that’s gone into preparing the music, potentially for release for the first time, and not be able to tour it and give it the life that it deserves,” Ward said. “Then all of the supports around the performers – techs, lighting, sound, loaders, people doing marketing or PR – everyone I know in the industry has this time ground to a complete standstill.”

The Government has advised there will be no financial aid for businesses under Red, but, as other venue owners have pointed out, it is far more restrictive for the live music industry than for other hospitality businesses like restaurants.

Ward said he would like to see a more targeted approach to hospitality funding.

“I feel bad putting my hand up and saying I would campaign for my industry over hospitality in a general sense,” he said. “But what I do understand is that propping up a music venue with targeted funding from the Government is not just supporting the owners of that venue.”