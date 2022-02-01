Covid-19: Christchurch's Nostalgia Festival joins long list of cancelled events

Nostalgia festival at Ferrymead Heritage Park has been cancelled this year due to the red light traffic setting. (File photo).

A music festival is the latest of a mounting number of Christchurch events cancelled due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers of Nostalgia Festival were “devastated” to announce the cancellation of the festival due to the Government’s implementation of the red traffic light setting, a post on its Facebook page said on Tuesday.

“We are truly gutted by this news and understand many of you would have had travel plans and arrangements locked in for some time”, the post said.

“This is a horrible loss not only for the larger events industry but to all the incredible crew, artists, suppliers, traders and volunteers who have all been deep in preparation for the weekend to come.”

Organisers thanked the public for their support and assured them that refunds would be available from Friday via Ticket Fairy, and tickets would automatically roll over for the 2023 edition of the festival, with a confirmed date set to be announced in the next two weeks.

Nostalgia joins a long list of mounting event cancellations for the region.

Following the cancellation of the Great Kiwi Beer Festival last weekend, and the South Island Wine and Food Festival scheduled for this weekend, this month’s Electric Avenue, expected to attract over 30,000 festival-goers, has also been called off.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Nostalgia joins a long list of mounting event cancellations for the region, including Electric Avenue and the Great Kiwi Beer Festival.

Callam Mitchell, director of Team Event, the company behind the festivals, previously said the decision to pull the plug was “devastating”.

The Government launched the red light protection framework on January 23 after community cases of the Omicron Covid variant were detected. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand should expect to be in the red setting for “some weeks”.

Last year’s Nostalgia Festival attracted record numbers to the sun-filled day of music. A crowd of about 6000 attended the year before, with the festival steadily growing since its inception in 2014.