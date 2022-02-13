'Gimme a shout if this doesn't work': James Blunt offers NZ police a hand

British crooner James Blunt has a tip for the NZ police if playing Barry Manilow to shift protestors on Parliament lawn doesn't work.

On Saturday night, Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher tagged Blunt in a tweet about blasting protestors on Parliament lawn with unpopular music: “Putting out the bat signal for @JamesBlunt”.

On Sunday morning, Blunt responded, sharing a BBC story about efforts to remove anti-vaccine protestors: ”Give me a shout if this doesn’t work.”

Early in the weekend, speaker of the house Trevor Mallard approved playing loud music, including 70s crooner Barry Manilow and 1990s earworm Macarena, as a deterrent to anti-vaccine protestors, now in their sixth day of occupying the grounds and blocking roads in front of parliament.

Although Blunt tagged NZ Police in the tweet, it’s not clear if the police endorsed the move.

Blunt is well known for taking tongue-in-cheek swipes at himself and his reputation as ‘the most hated man in pop’ online.

In response to a 2013 tweet asking folks to “remember how terrible James Blunt is”, he replied: "No need! I have a new album coming soon."

In 2021 he teased that he was releasing his “greatest hit” album – a reference to his biggest tune, 2005 smash hit, You’re Beautiful which sold more than 3.6 million copies worldwide and spent more than 11 weeks in New Zealand’s top five.

In late January, Blunt threatened to release new music in response to the Neil Young and Joe Rogan Spotify controversy.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters are cleaning up their campsite on Parliament grounds on Sunday morning after a wild night of weather

His offer to help move protestors on was well received by Kiwi fans, with one calling him, “the hero we need”.

On Sunday morning, police tried Baby Shark and the Frozen soundtrack as the tail end of tropical storm Dovi bore down on protesters.

A crowd of protestors were seen dancing in the mud to Baby Shark.

While it was clear the loud music would affect residents living in apartments around parliament, Mallard told Stuff this morning that they had been consulted and were supportive.