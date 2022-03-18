A love letter to the Dux de Lux - a venue steeped in Kiwi musical lore

The Dux de Lux restaurant and bar in the old student union building at the Arts Centre, May 14, 1982. The venue opened in 1978 and was extremely popular until it was damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes.

Some of New Zealand's biggest names in music found their groove at Christchurch’s Dux de Lux. VICKI ANDERSON hears the memories of those who shaped the famous venue – and their excitement at its possible return.

Some remember the vegetarian food, others their student days or Sundays in the courtyard at the Arts Centre – the Dux de Lux is a culturally-significant landmark in our nation's music history.

The scene of so much vibrancy and noise, the beloved central Christchurch venue has been silent for 11 years since the Canterbury earthquakes, but there are plans by owner Richard Sinke to eventually change that and give new life to the popular venue.

The pub could finally be restored and reopened by summer 2024 if a plan to raise $12 million to restore it and establish a long-term lease come to fruition.

Such is the devotion to the place that some fans have stayed together throughout earthquakes and disaster – the Dux de Lux social football club recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Acclaimed New Zealand songwriter Jordan Luck recalls creating the video for the Dance Exponents song Victoria – recorded in 1984 and still regarded as one of the nation's most treasured tunes of all time - at the Dux de Lux.

In white hat and scarf, Christchurch character Al Park, of Louis and the Hotsticks, played the role of the pimp and Michelle Robinson starred as Vicky in the classic music video.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Jordan Luck of Dance Exponents, The Exponents and The Jordan Luck Band. (File photo).

Luck's artfully-written song is about the domestic violence experienced by his landlady, Vicky, in a flat in Springfield Rd, and the video offers a snapshot of the way Christchurch was in the 1980s.

Many key scenes were filmed at the Dux de Lux, located at the Arts Centre near Hagley Park.

“It was the look of the building really – we filmed where all the taxis would pull up on Hereford St,” Luck said. “The Exponents were in Australia when that venue really took off, but I do remember in the late 90s visiting twice on a Sunday for the vegetarian food and eating in the courtyard.”

Roger Shepherd, who founded the Flying Nun record label in Christchurch 40 years ago, told Stuff post-earthquakes in 2011 that it was “essential” for the city to have live music venues to remain vibrant.

“It harks back to 1981 and what happened when Flying Nun started. Christchurch was a cultural wasteland.

“What happened next was that the live music venues like the Gladstone were there, offering places where people could be exposed to new music. That’s where Flying Nun comes from, the two go hand in hand.’’

The Dux de Lux was the venue for Salmonella Dub’s first Christchurch show.

The band recorded Reggae Flue there in March 1993, with Andrew Penman sampling a Buddhist monk flute onto a “mutant ninja turtle cassette” sourced from the bottom of a bin at the back of Echo Records on High St.

“Without the Dux we would not have become who we are,” Penman said in support of the Save the Dux campaign in 2011.

“It was our life, and it is still worth fighting for. Send us the target, the time and the place, and we will be there ... Zimmer frames, warts and all.”

Salmonella Dub released the single Same Home Town, dedicated to the Dux de Lux, to mark the band's 20th anniversary.

Anika Moa also had her first gig at the Dux at the age of 16, with Tiki Taane mixing.

Long-time Dux de Lux manager Ross Herrick recalled Moa spending a lot of time at the venue as a teenager.

“She had so much talent and we all knew it and we let her go for it,” he said.

James Milne, aka Lawrence Arabia, once dubbed the venue the “city's common room”.

Nicky Claridge Anika Moa played her first live show at the Dux de Lux in Christchurch.

For Herrick, the easy way different demographics jostled together “shoulder to shoulder” was a particular highlight, whether it was families enjoying vegetarian fare in the courtyard or metallers thrashing about on the stage.

Fat Freddy's Drop, Shapeshifter and many other notable bands all performed at The Dux, which offered a space for local music at a time when such places were in short supply.

After the earthquakes, Sinke opened temporary music venue Dux Live! in Addington, offering a vital space for live music immediately after the devastation, before returning to the central city with new venture, Dux Central.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Dux de Lux founder Richard Sinke is excited his pub in the Christchurch Arts Centre could finally be restored.

Rob Mayes founded Christchurch label Failsafe Records in 1984.

“My experience of the Dux music venue existed as a welcoming home for original New Zealand music for more than 20 years,” Mayes said from Tokyo.

“Even before that it regularly had live bands dating back to Pop Mechanix playing there in 1979. It came back on the radar in the late 80s with some more mainstream covers-style acts, but really took off for the original scene in 1991 with manager Nick Stick plotting a course for original music.”

Mayes first played at the Dux de Lux in 1991 with his band, Throw.

“It was a great, small, comfortable, and welcoming space with no stage where you could get a decent crowd and feel at one with your audience,” he said.

“Crucially, the management were always kind and supportive, with Dux owner Richard Sinke being a strong fan of many New Zealand bands, notably The Bats. You could feel that the staff liked your band and although the income was low the experience was always positive.”

From the year 2000, Mayes said they “took it up a notch” as a live music venue.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Ross Herrick, manager of the Dux de Lux. (File photo).

“New manager Ross Herrick was always a smiling, positive force for good, and with the addition of a stage and a decent PA the venue really took off for providing impactful quality sound and top-notch bands ... some of my best concert experiences happened in this space,” said Mayes.

“As a regular sound engineer for local and touring bands I was asked to check the PA once a month and regularly got the call to step in for visiting artists.

“From Graham Brazier to Dribbling Darts, Into the Void, The Bats, A Low Hum gigs, to many performances for artists on my label, Ross would always offer a supporting hand for Degrees K, Paul Scott (Pop Mechanix), Kimo, Substandard...”

Mayes described it as one of the “most exciting and welcoming decades for local music”.

“It really was a community thing ... this was community, this was our music home, this always sounded like us, and I find myself regularly looking back on those times fondly and missing what we had in that fantastic space and with those friendly, supporting people.”