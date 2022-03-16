Ed Sheeran to tour Auckland and Wellington in February 2023

Ed Sheeran is returning to New Zealand in February 2023 – but the South Island will miss out on seeing him live.

The Bad Habits singer is to play Wellington’s Sky Stadium and Auckland’s Eden Park on Thursday, February 2 and February, 10 2023 respectively.

Supplied Ed Sheeran is coming back to New Zealand in 2023.

He then heads to Australia for a series of stadium concerts across the Tasman.

The + - = ÷ x Tour will be Sheeran's first tour down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw Ed smash the record of the highest selling tour in history, with 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday, 21 March via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran, with the general public on sale on Wednesday, 23 March.

Supplied Ed Sheeran is to tour Auckland and Wellington in 2023.

General tickets to the Wellington concert go on sale at midday on March 23, while Auckland general admission sales go on sale at 11am the same day.

Sheeran was last in New Zealand in 2018, when he received a pōwhiri in Auckland, had scones with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and was believed to have gone to Masterton to hang out with Sir Peter Jackson.

Sheeran also played three dates at the Forysth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in March 2018, and even had a mural unveiled of his likeness in Dunedin’s Bath Street.