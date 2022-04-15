Remember Blue? The noughties boy band are putting out a new album

Noughties boy band Blue have announced they’re putting out a new album and taking it on tour this year.

The late 90s and early 2000s saw a peak in boyband mania. The US had the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and Hanson, while the UK gave us Take That, Westlife, Boyzone, and Five.

And at the end of the era came British band Blue, a group who would deliver three number one albums on home turf, and bank top 10 singles in Aotearoa with hits All Rise, Fly By II, and One Love, among others.

Sharing a video of themselves to social media, bandmates Simon Webbe, now 43, Antony Costa, now 40, Duncan James, now 44, and Lee Ryan, now 38, said they have delayed their 2022 comeback tour.

However, they also announced that on said comeback tour, they’ll be playing their new album, Heart & Soul, which is set for release on September 9.

“'Now, we've already announced that we're going back on tour this year, but we've got some extra special news,” James began.

“We've been in the studio writing a brand-new album,” Webbe continued.

Alongside the clip on the band’s official Twitter, they wrote: It's happening! We are pleased to announce our sixth studio album Heart & Soul is now available for pre-order.”

The Blue boys went their separate ways in 2005 after Elton John suggested they concentrate on their solo careers.

"We said to our management at the time we're going to take a year off because we were absolutely drained and absolutely knackered," Costa told Stuff when they visited to play SoPop in 2019.

SoPop – ‘the ultimate throwback pop experience’ – in Auckland featured Blue, alongside Aqua, The Vengaboys, B*Witched, and Lou Bega.

"We started to lose the love for it, like with any job. We wanted to end on a high, take a break, and it ended up being six years,” Costa said of the group’s separation.

Supplied Promotional picture for So Pop in 2019.

But unlike the members of One Direction, solo success didn’t materialise for the British noughties singers.

Blue reunited in 2011 for the Eurovision Song Contest (coming in 11th place) and, "when we decided to definitely come back in we knew it was going to be forever" Costa said.

Heart & Soul will be the first LP they’ve released since the Colours album in 2015, which had them dropped by their record label Sony when it sold a measly 4000 copies in its first week.

The band's reunion tour – originally scheduled for September 2022 – was set to mark two decades since the 2001 release of their chart-topping debut album, All Rise, but has now been pushed back to December 2022.

“We know new dates can be an inconvenience for some, and for that we apologise, but we still hope to see you on the road later this year,” the band wrote.

”Sadly, Atomic Kitten (they tagged the popular British pop girl group) can’t be with us, but we’ll be announcing special guests soon.”

Perhaps we’ll see a revival of some of our other early 2000s favourites as their opening acts. There was a second So Pop concert slated for May 2020, that was ultimately Covid-cancelled. The lineup included The Pussycat Dolls, Jesse McCartney, and Smash Mouth.

Tell us what comeback tour you’d buy tickets for in the comments.

Stuff’s wish list of 90s/2000s reunion tours

Spice Girls

Supplied The Spice Girls.

Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown told People she’s keen on a reunion tour in 2023. “'I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," Scary Spice told the outlet.

"And we were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans, like AWOL," Brown continued. "But I think we're hopefully on the same page together – they're gonna kill me for saying this – but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023."

S Club 7

Pop combo S Club 7 were said to be "in talks" to reunite for a 20th anniversary UK arena tour in 2020.

An unnamed "source" told UK tabloid The Sunday Mirror, there were "talks between band members about doing a reunion".

Demelza Andreoli S Club 7.

All seven members of the band reunited in 2014 for reunite for the BBC Children in Need telethon. However in 2017, three members of the band calling themselves S Club 3 disappointed Kiwi fans by pulling out of a 90s nostalgia show they were set to play was set play at Auckland's Aotea Centre alongside B'Witched, Atomic Kitten, and Liberty X.

Backstreet Boys

Screenshot from Twitter The DNA World Tour is coming to Auckland in March 2023.

Backstreet’s back in 2023 for the ‘DNA World Tour’. They’re playing at Auckland’s Spark Arena next March.

Atomic Kitten

Atomic Kitten were booked to play Blue’s comeback tour, but have since pulled out. The UK girl group had major hits like Whole Again and The Tide Is High in the late 1990s.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Destiny’s Child

Getty Images Snoop Dogg is coming to New Zealand this year in November.

In other words, everyone who participated in the 2022 Super Bowl half-time show.

Snoop Dogg is coming to New Zealand this year in November. He’s doing one show in Christchurch and one in Auckland.

Goodshirt, Pluto, and The Feelers

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Feelers perform during the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership Final match between Auckland and Canterbury at Eden Park on October 27, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand.

From Big Day Out festivals to late night bar sing-alongs, Incubus was the quintessential rock band of the late 1990s. Goodshirt, Pluto and The Feelers were New Zealand's own anthem-producing, radio-flooding pop rock bands of the time. There are few people older than 30 that wouldn't still belt out every line to Goodshirt's "Sophie" if it appeared on a playlist at a backyard party.