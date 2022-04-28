Garageland's 25th anniversary comeback tour ready to rock after Covid-19 delay

Garageland's 1996 lineup will reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of album Last Exit To Garageland at San Fran on April 29.

It’s been a long wait for music fans to hear Kiwi indie pop band Garageland celebrate the 25-year anniversary of their Last Exit to Garageland album.

But guitarist and songwriter Jeremy Eade said Covid-19 pushing back the dates might actually work in their favour. Technically, it’s the 26th anniversary now.

“We’re just keen man. Because we were supposed to do this in September/October, we’ve been rehearsing heaps,” he said.

Original members Eade, Mark Silvey (bass), Andrew Gladstone (Drums) and Debbie Silvey (guitar) will kick off a six-show national tour at San Fran in Wellington on Friday, reuniting onstage for the first time in nearly 10 years.

“It’s a celebration at this stage. It’s a really nice feeling that people are still listening a quarter of a century later. Yay, something went right,” Eade said.

Garageland stood out from the crowd in New Zealand’s music scene in the 90s. Alert and witty, the band's sound swung from catchy, almost sweet, melodic hooks to swirling, distorted rock. Eade’s songwriting combining the soft, loud dynamics of The Pixies with a clever, rye perspective that seemed more aligned with Pavement than their Flying Nun label mates or the masculine angst of grunge.

“It’s nice to think that somehow we got such a fresh bunch of songs made. You look back and think ‘yeah, that guy was working hard’,” Eade said.

The group will perform Last Exit to Garageland and Come Back Special Ep, as well as selected singles from later records, on their national tour.

Supplied Garageland's Last Exit to Garageland album was released in 1996.

Eade said he was enjoying the chance to hear and play the songs again, perhaps with a more emotional distance from their original inspiration.

“Last Exit deals with anxiety and the problematic nature of relationships. It’s the same subject matter – love either going really badly, really poorly or the absence of.”

Eventually the grind of touring and exhaustion took its toll and the band called it a day after 2002’s Scorpio Righting.

“It just gets to you. Burnout in musicians is fast. There’s a lot of talk about it now, but when I was doing it was like ‘that may happen, tough luck’.”

Despite going their separate ways the group has remained in touch. Eade said the experience of working together again, without the pressure of youthful ambitions, was freeing.

“Being on the road and being hungover and lacking sleep, you can get kind of fractured – but these are my friends, we met each other when we were 14. It’s amazing what a couple of nights good sleep can do.”

Eade said while he may not be engaging in the same degree of rock ‘n’ roll excesses of previous years, some elements of the lifestyle still appealed.

“The ticket sales are going really well and I get to fly down to Wellington like a rock star. Of course, I’ll be drinking water and taking my vitamin supplements. It’s going to be sweet.”