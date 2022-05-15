Sweet strings and hard truths: Tami Neilson has a strong voice in Country music

First order of business: the native tree. Tami Neilson never got one.

Whatever happened to that lovely little ritual where someone who gains New Zealand citizenship gets given a potted kōwhai or kauri as a symbol that they’ve decided to “put down roots” in this country?

Sophia Bayly Tami Neilson’s new album KINGMAKER comes out on Friday, July 15.

“Oh, that sounds great,” says Neilson from the West Auckland home she shares with husband Grant and their two sons, Charlie, 10, and Sam, 8.

“But no, there was no tree. They gave me a little certificate and a free lamington. Thank you, New Zealand!”

Many years ago, I interviewed Neilson on a terrible echoey cell phone while she was back in the country of her birth, visiting friends in rural Alberta, and a moose ambled across the backyard. A moose!

“Oh, I remember that! I thought - this is too Canadian. He’s gonna think I’m making this up!”

Neilson now has dual citizenship, but it seems significant that people have recently started calling her “a great New Zealand singer”.

“Yeah, you guys have finally claimed me as your own. It only took, what… 17 years! But it’s true. I’m officially a New Zealander now.”

People are always banging on these days about journalists having hidden agendas. We are, allegedly, a shifty lot, claiming objectivity while our work is awash with concealed biases.

So, in the interests of full disclosure, let me first declare my love. I heart Tami. I mean, 4 Real.

Sophia Bayly “Yeah, you guys have finally claimed me as your own.”

Growing up on the road

Tami Neilson is strong and smart and gifted and funny. She makes kick-ass records and performs them with rare panache, bringing high drama to the stage in a wild array of 50s rockabilly outfits, fringed polka dot frocks and embroidered Nudie Suits, topped off with a towering beehive or regal Cleopatra bangs.

Go big or go home. She has a voice that’s powerful enough to break windows, tender enough to break hearts. And no-one in the local music industry works harder; she’s always cross-crossing between Aotearoa and Australia, Canada and America and China on tour, or at least, she was, before Covid clamped down.

Born in Toronto, Neilson has quite literally been performing since she could walk. Roy Orbison once cradled her in his arms when she was a baby, and there are home movies of a teensy Tamara toddling in from the wings at 18 months old while her musician parents are doing a show. Her mother uses a milk bottle to tempt her off stage.

Supplied Tami and her brother Jay, who she writes a lot of her songs with.

Her early years were spent in a house-bus with mum Betty, dad Ron and brothers Todd and Jay, touring Canada, the United States and the Caribbean with family band, The Neilsons.

They appeared regularly on TV, notched up a couple of Top 20 country hits. Neilson sang with Nashville star Kitty Wells at the age of 10 and opened for Loretta Lynn. When she was only “15 or 16 and highly embarrassed”, The Neilsons opened for Johnny Cash, Tami was mortified to have to meet one of her musical heroes in her pyjamas after a fire on the bus destroyed their stage clothes.

In 2007, Neilson had the good taste to marry a New Zealander and move over here. She has been enriching the cultural life of the nation ever since. No wonder we gave her that lamington.

‘I have to challenge inequities’

But like most touring musicians, Neilson has been feeling the pinch lately. She started making her fifth studio album Kingmaker just as we headed into a lockdown.

“I thought I might not be able to tour this record due to Covid, so I didn’t worry about how I’d recreate the songs on stage. That freed me to make it really big and powerful, with (renowned NZ composer) Victoria Kelly creating arrangements you could never reproduce with a small band.”

Neilson was influenced by the lush, orchestral “countrypolitan” sound that emerged from Nashville in the 1960s and 70s, in particular key records by Glen Campbell and Bobbie Gentry, and also the baroque pop of Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood.

Emma Carle Gore/Southland Times ”It’s important that I use the platform I have to challenge inequalities.”

“I love that 70s cinematic country-pop sound, so I went there, boots and all. I thought that even if I couldn’t tour, the songs would take the listener on a journey on their own.”

Now, with Covid restrictions lifted, Neilson can perform this record live after all, so she’ll be beefing up her regular band with an orchestra or string quartet throughout her upcoming NZ tour. Expect sweet strings and hard truths: many of the new songs take issue with the patriarchal structures that pervade the music industry, family life, and society as a whole.

“I’ve spoken, sung and written about these themes over my past few albums, because it’s important that I use the platform I have to challenge inequities. Some people have criticised me for being too political, but I’m an indigenous woman in the music industry and these are personal songs about my own lived experience.”

Supplied Tami on tour in 2020 with Kiwi folk singer Nadia Read.

There are painful stories all women carry with them, she says. Bringing them out can be helpful to both singer and listener. On a previous album, this included a song about Neilson’s Native American grandmother, who was raised on a reservation.

“She had a baby - my aunt - when she was 13, when there was a climate of trying to hide your First Nations heritage because there were boarding schools built in Canada specifically made to take your children from you, and a government mandate to separate these families. Horrific things happened, as we’re seeing recently with the discovery of a lot of mass graves of First Nations people.”

Working with Willie

Kingmaker’s lead single Beyond The Stars, a duet with American country music legend Willie Nelson, is also about family ties and the grief of separation.

“It’s a song Delaney Davidson and I wrote together about our dads passing away, then Willie sang his part just after his sister Bobbie died. There’s so much emotion close to the surface in that song and the response has been overwhelming. I get all these messages from people now, talking about the loss of their own loved ones. People have played that song at funerals; it’s become a part of their lives.”

Gary Miller/Getty Images Tami Neilson performs with Willie Nelson in concert during Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas.

Neilson cried “for three days straight” when Willie sent through his vocal recording. It blew her mind to hear such an iconic voice singing words she’d written about her dad, who had been a huge Willie Nelson fan.

Neilson also went to Nelson’s Texas ranch to play at his Luck Reunion festival, where Willie joined her onstage. The nervousness was chronic, she says, until she went up to Willie’s house for a rehearsal.

A crappy malfunctioning amp stood in the corner next to Nelson’s guitar, a scene so familiar, it put her at ease. Behind the fame, Willie was just another working musician.

“He was very charming and funny, constantly cracking jokes, some of which are too rude to repeat.”

She took him a gift from deepest Petone.

“I got him a cowboy hat. He will have a million of them, of course, but he won’t have one custom-made for him by Hills Hats in New Zealand. He was delighted when I gave it to him, and he’s a good ole boy from Texas. This is a man who knows a beautiful hat when he sees one. “

Willie Nelson became a fan after he saw a show Neilson streamed online, comparing her to that most formidable of early country stars, Patsy Cline. And he should know: It was Nelson who wrote Cline’s biggest hit, Crazy. But anyone who’s seen her play live will know that country music is just one strand to what Neilson does.

She can turn it out like Big Mama Thornton on a powerhouse blues cut, then pull back to capture the ache of a broken-hearted ballad, then hit the accelerator again for a barn-burning rockabilly stomper. The god-fearing ghosts of Mahalia Jackson and Sister Rosetta Tharpe gather round when she sings a gospel standard. And surrounded by horns over a percolating soul groove, Neilson recalls the late, great Sharon Jones.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Neilson was influenced by the “countrypolitan” sound emerging from Nashville in the 60s and 70s.

On haters: My ‘block’ button gets a good workout

Her intention is to be “genre-fluid”, she says, and her skill across a wide range of styles is recognised more widely every time she releases a new record or tours internationally.

“Tami Neilson is a full-tilt badass monster of music,” reckoned influential US music website, Saving Country Music. “And one of the best living singers in all of roots music and beyond”

Even so, Neilson has had to deal with more than her fair share of patronising fools since moving to this country. Sometimes online, sometimes in person. Always a drag.

It can be at times like right now, when she has an album or tour on the horizon and has to engage with smirking media outlets.

“Unlike the US or Canada, there are no mainstream platforms for country music here, so when you do a radio interview, country music is still treated like a punchline. They pull out the cowboy hats and say ‘Howdy, partner’ and put a straw between their teeth.”

She also gets grief online from the usual sad posse of middle-aged white guys who can’t bear to see a woman succeed.

I saw this for myself recently when I posted the video for Beyond The Stars online. There’s Tami in Texas, singing in the sun-baked chapel on Willie Nelson’s ranch: a glorious apparition in a spangly yellow gown, a constellation of shooting stars fanning out around her head.

It’s a hell of a clip, and dozens of people posted positive comments, then one tragic dude had to make it all about him.

“She can’t sing!” he wailed. “No timbre! She just shouts!”. His intention was to stink up the place with negativity; he wanted to spread some of his own bitterness around.

And he succeeded. Suddenly dozens more people chimed in to argue with the guy, and the comment stream descended into tedious mudslinging.

I can hear Neilson laughing down the phone, but this sort of thing must really sap your strength.

“It does. It’s so tiresome and predictable. Normally, as soon as you’re achieving something, these guys will pass comment on your appearance. If you can’t fault a woman’s accomplishments, at least you can insult the way they dress or focus on how much they weigh.

My ‘block’ button gets a good workout, especially if it’s someone just vomiting hate. But the worst ones are more subtle: half praise and half gaslighting. Like ‘Oh, what a lovely song and a beautiful voice; too bad you’re wearing that horrible dress.’”

Mostly, she tries not to engage. Don’t feed the trolls. But it all feels part of a dispiriting trend in which fragile male egos skew the public discourse and women with a high public profile are targeted.

“On the plus side, I have a lovely community of fans, so 99% of my contact is very positive. But that other 1% try to intimidate women to stop them participating in public life, and that’s just not going to happen.”

Sophia Bayly Kingmaker’s title track suggests a change is coming, whether the conservative old guard likes it or not.

Neilson’s new album is part of the resistance against those who would hold women back, the songs brimming with tales of strength, resilience, empowerment, kindness and love.

It’s an album alive to unfair power dynamics, the singer’s hard-won wisdom interwoven with twanging guitars and gift-wrapped in gorgeous strings. The record is called Kingmaker because of Neilson’s experiences dealing with sexist gatekeepers within the country music industry.

“It’s an industry largely exclusive of women and people of colour and built on a foundation of white supremacy, and I’ve been evaluating my own relationship with all that. Over this pandemic, many people’s personal relationships have struggled due to much-loved family members or friends holding polar opposite views.

Well, I feel like that about country music. I love it; it’s in my blood, but I cannot condone some of the things country music still stands for.”

Kingmaker’s title track suggests a change is coming, whether the conservative old guard likes it or not.

“Really, the only power these oppressive systems have is the energy they take from us. Our famine makes their feast. But we’re more powerful than we think. We don’t have to just wait around until they take their foot off our neck; we need to stand up and help each other move forward. We need to say, you know what? I’m already a king.”

Tami Neilson’s fifth studio album, KINGMAKER, is released on Friday, July 15.

