Shining a spotlight on 35 years of Rockquest

Images celebrating 35 years of Rockquest are projected on to the scaffolding wrap at Millers Acre in Nelson.

For 35 years Smokefree Rockquest has been helping teenagers around the country light up a passion for music, and now it’s lighting up Nelson.

Until June 12, an art and light installation celebrating Rockquest’s 35-year milestone will light up the exterior of the main building at Nelson’s Millers Acre carpark at night, from dark until late. The images are projected onto a protective white wrap currently covering the building as part of a recladding project.

The installation, facilitated by Make/Shift Spaces in partnership with Rockquest Promotions, features eye-catching images helping tell the story of the Rockquest journey over the decades.

There is also an ongoing window exhibition at the Millers Acre complex which has an interactive component to help tell the story, including videos with music, interviews and highlights.

READ MORE:

* Nelson Fringe Festival: 10 days, 38 shows

* New future looming for landmark Nelson property

* Rockquest founders recognised for their contributions to music



The Nelson-based founders of Rockquest Promotions, Pete Rainey and Glenn Common, started running Rockquest in 1989 in Christchurch, a year after it was first held by a Christchurch radio station in 1988.

Now a nationwide competition for youths showcasing original live music, Smokefree Rockquest regional competitions are held around the country, with about 2700 teens taking part each year. This year’s Nelson heat is on June 10, with a national final held on September 23 in Auckland.

Rainey said he and Common – who met as teachers in Christchurch – were thrilled Rockquest was heading into its 35th year and still going strong. It had been based in Nelson for about 25 years.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail 'Ivasa' from left, Sidney Barron, Buda Szerelem-Tolnay, Emma Common, Luke Wilkes, Toby Brown, and Devon Brassfield won the Smokefree Rockquest 2017 Nelson final at The Theatre Royal Nelson.

“It’s a bit of an acknowledgement that students are really still enthusiastic about playing live music on stage,” Rainey said.

“The enthusiasm and desire from young people to express themselves is as strong as ever.”

He said the art projections and exhibition, called Rock! 35 Years of Rockquest, looked at various aspects of Rockquest, including its history, different music genres, some of its many success stories and the impact on the music industry.

“The majority of New Zealand musicians currently performing would have had some contact with the Rockquest competition at some stage in their formative years,” Rainey said.

The art and light installation brought a bit more colour and life to the city, he said.

Stephen Tilley Julia Deans will perform at a launch function in Nelson this month for the 2022 Smokefree Rockquest competition.

The 2022 Smokefree Rockquest competition would be launched in Nelson on May 19 at a function with special guest Julia Deans, Fur Patrol front-woman and a 1991 Rockquest finalist.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary, live events would also be held at various venues in Nelson during the next six weeks, Rainey said.

Anne Rush from Make/Shift Spaces said the outfit had been looking to tell the story of Rockquest for quite a while.

Make/Shift Spaces is a not-for-profit project running in Nelson, with the aim of revitalising the centre city by using empty retail spaces for temporary exhibitions, displays and artistic installations.

The exhibition and light installation would appeal to a larger audience than just teens, Rush said, because the early participants in Rockquest would now be approaching their fifties.