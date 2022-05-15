Jools and Lynda Topp reunited for birthday after '4 months and 13 days'

The iconic Kiwi entertainers have shared most of their lives together

They might not pine for one another as much as they used to, but living at opposite ends of the motu, Kiwi comedy icons Jools and Lynda Topp still count the days until they can be together.

The duo were reunited to celebrate their 64th birthday on May 14 after “4 months and 13 days” apart, according to a social media post the duo shared on Saturday morning – their birthday.

The post included a black and white selfie, with the words: “Best present, together again” written across the image.

“It’s been 4 months and 13 days since we’ve seen each other. So nice to be together for our birthday,” the caption said.

Jools and Lynda Topp/Supplied The Topp Twins were reunited on Saturday, May 14, as they turn 65.

It’s not clear where the picture was taken. Lynda is based in Canterbury and Jools lives north of Auckland.

The image is especially poignant since the sisters are both undergoing treatment for breast cancer, with Jools receiving palliative care.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 48. She had surgery to remove her left breast and had months of chemotherapy. In 2021, she began to feel unwell again. Lynda then found out she had grade 3 invasive breast cancer, 1 News reported in April.

The sisters have been philosophical about their illnesses, with Lynda telling TVNZ’s Sunday show in March that they would, “perform until the lights go out”.

Supplied The Topp Twins performing in the New Zealand Comedy Trust’s Best Foods Christmas Comedy Gala in 2020.

Fans of the duo, who have performed a unique brand of musical and comedy skits as The Topp Twins since 1981, responded to the news with an outpouring of love and tautoko.

A Givealittle page, started by the Huntley-born duo’s long-time friend Mary Massara in March, raised more than $38,000 in three days.

“Wow we both feel so loved. Thank you all for your messages,” the twins wrote to their fans on Facebook at the time.

Stuff Lynda and Jools Topp will, “perform until the lights go out”.

On the Givealittle page, Massara said the fund will, “support Lynda and Jools on their cancer journey,” and to help with “non-publicly funded treatments” such as acupuncture and vitamins, transport, and general living costs – “so they can focus on their treatment without financial stress”.

More than $120,000 has now been donated.

On Saturday, the New Zealand Comedy Trust announced the Topp Prize, a cash award of $15,000, to go to a “wild-card” of the Aotearoa comedy scene each year, an homage to the irreverent spirit of the Topp Twins.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Topp Twins, Jools and Lynda pose for a photograph after receiving their DNZM's for services to entertainment during investiture ceremonies at Government House in 2018.

“The Topp Twins have always been trailblazers and their comedy has broken down boundaries,” general manager of the NZ Comedy Trust Lauren Whitney said.

“This has sometimes come at a personal cost, so it’s wonderful that this Topp Prize recognises the courage and craft of diverse comedians who extend the genre of comedy.”

The first award will be given in September.