Wellington musician Chris Lam Sam wins at NZ Children's Music Awards

Wellington-based Chris Lam Sam has won the Best Children’s Music Video award at the NZ Children’s Music Awards.

Lam Sam won for his video for Song About Nothing, produced by Mukpuddy Animation, and accepted the award on Sunday at a ceremony at Spark Arena in Auckland.

“It feels so delightful, and I’m shocked because the competition was incredibly high this year, I did not think at all that I would be awarded this honour,” Lam Sam said on Sunday.

The NZ Children’s Music Awards are an annual presentation celebrating music written for Kiwi kids. They include the APRA Best Children’s Song, the Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa/Best Children’s Music Artist, and NZ On Air Best Children’s Music Video awards.

supplied Chris Lam Sam took home the award for Best Children’s Music Video.

The awards are supported by Kiwi Kids Music, the national association of children’s songwriters, creators and producers.

The ceremony on Sunday was hosted by tamariki and included live performances and video screenings.

Lam Sam is one of Aotearoa’s most-recognisable musical entertainers for young families and children. Since 2003 he has been a member of the children’s musical group The Funky Monkeys, which has performed more than 900 shows and produced seven albums.

SUPPLIED Lam Sam performs original music as part of his independent Mr. Lam Sam's Musical Mayhem Show.

Lam Sam has toured two different children’s shows throughout New Zealand and has also performed shows in Australia, Denmark, England, and Hawaii.

Other winners:

APRA Best Children's Song: Kath Bee, Ryan Beehre, and Luke Epapara for E Tū Tāngata – Stand Together performed by Mika Elley with Kurnel MC.

Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa/Best Children’s Music Artist: Music with Michal (Michal Bush) for Summer Days.