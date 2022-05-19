Charlotte Ryan: Celebrating the cheekiest ever NZ made music video

The Sneaks - and their cheque for $5k, which went straight to the horses.

RNZ host Charlotte Ryan's weekly picks of the best new videos from local musicians – and one blast from our music video past.

Rhombus - Treat You So Right feat. TK Paradiza & Lisa Tomlins

Wellington band RHOMBUS are back!

In the early 2000s their song Clav Dub was so popular and well-loved, especially with the accompanying music video parody of the 1980s classic Kiwi road movie Goodbye Pork Pie and featured Kelly "Blonini" Johnson from the original film.

Their sound added to the exciting sound that was coming from our capital city around the era of Fat Freddys Drop, 50hz, The Black Seeds and Trinity Roots.

The band's new album After Party is out next week with amazing guest vocalists adding to the talents of Rhombus founders and producers, Thomas Voyce, Simon Rycroft and Koa Williams.

I've been addicted to this new single featuring TK Paradza and Lisa Tomlins on vocals and hoping they play live again soon.

The Sneaks - I’m Lame

This video has to be one of the most cheeky, naughty, hilarious and fabled NZ on Air funded Music video clips in our music history.

In the very early days of music video funding in NZ, bands could apply for a $5000 grant to help make their music video. This was a huge asset for musicians and many in the creative industries, and so important for our cultural history.

Auckland band The Sneaks took their very cheeky, punk attitude and filmed their ‘funded video clip - at the Races - betting on the $5000 grant.

Charlotte Ryan is still thrilled by The Sneaks' cheeky video.

You have to watch it to see what happens and enjoy the many faces and bites of NZ horse racing culture too. There were rumours the band had to give back the funding - but I hope not, this video is gold.

Te Kaahu - Pai Maarire

Te Kaahu is the musical side project of pop musician Theia. Te Kaahu songs are a tribute to Theia’s tūpuna wāhine (female ancestors) and her home in Waikato.

The songwriting and harmonies are based on Maori Waiata from the 1950s or 60s - think Blue Smoke era - with messages of love, healing and hope. I love the way Theia says “These are songs my grandmothers and aunties would’ve cried to, danced to, and loved,” she says.

Award-winning producer Jol Mullholland worked closely with Theia - and if there is one album to have on rotation next month for Matariki, Te Kaahu is it.

