What Nadia Reid learnt about life by working in hospitality

Nadia Reid is will be touring around Aotearoa this July with her band.

Nadia Reid is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s most evocative and profound songwriters. She spent her youth in the folk clubs and indie scene of Dunedin and Christchurch, and with her three album releases, has gained global success, with a No. 2 in Mojo magazine for Album of the Year (for Preservation in 2017), and at home, as a two-time finalist for the Silver Scrolls Awards and nominated for the Taite Prize three times.

On the eve of her fourth album release in 2023, Reid is hitting the road around Aotearoa this July with her band and contemporary classical ensemble NZTrio.

TV show

Workin’ Moms, Hacks, McLeod’s Daughters. I recently watched the entire seven seasons of Offspring while I had a newborn at home. It was a journey!

Restaurant

Hard question but right now I feel like vegetarian dumplings, cucumber salad and an ice-cold Coke from New Flavour on Auckland’s Dominion Rd.

Song

Hardest question ever. To name a few: Hejira - Joni Mitchell, Mexican Blue - Jolie Holland, Astral Weeks - Van Morrison, The Art Teacher - Rufus Wainwright.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

Quite obsessed with oat milk currently. Best one by far is Boring Oat Milk, the one in the green bottle. So good.

Book

I’ll have to give four. So of late: Three Women - Lisa Taddeo (wow), Things I Learned At Art School - Megan Dunn (could not put this down), Bird by Bird - Anne Lamott (one to keep returning to), Just Kids - Patti Smith.

Piece of art

I have two beautiful paintings by Liz Bird. They are large and colourful. I don't really know how to talk about art, but she gave them to me in 2013. Or rather, I was to look after them when she went to Melbourne. They are glorious! Well, I still have them and they’ve followed me all around New Zealand. I’m very, very attached to them.

Item of clothing

My two custom Anna Cordell suits. I had them made for my 2020 world tours, so they’ve sat in the closet a lot, but hopefully I’ll get some road miles in them for my July tour.

Podcast

Savage Lovecast, anything Brene Brown, and most recently Grey Areas with our own Petra Bagust. I binged that.

Movie

Steel Magnolias. I must say I’ve watched this more than a dozen times. It’s my go-to if I’m under the weather, or slightly sad. An all-star cast and a serious must watch. Also, Bridesmaids.

Alex Lovell-Smith/Stuff Born in Auckland, Reid grew up in Ōtepoti/Dunedin, where she now lives with her family and Goldendoodle Joni.

Fragrance

My forever fragrance is Santal 33. I smelt this on a friend in the UK once and had to hunt it down. The scent is hard to describe but I love it and own a very large bottle so I’m invested.

Destination

Changeable, but London or Melbourne and my wishlist is Fiji.

Weekend ritual

Farmers’ Market, crepes, coffee, a workout, dog walk, snuggle with my daughter...

Who is your favourite person

My baby daughter Elliotte and my husband Angus. Oh, and my Goldendoodle Joni.

What has been your favourite job

I learnt so much about life by working in hospitality. It would be my time as a waitress at Coco’s Cantina, but my number one favourite job is my current one. I love being a writer and performer. It brings me so much fulfilment and purpose.

For info and tickets for her July shows, visit: banishedmusic.com.